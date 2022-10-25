COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Bar highlights the Goings Law Firm of Columbia for its charitable $100,000 donation to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The firm served as the presenting sponsor for the Bottoms Up Invitational hosted by South Carolina’s own Craig Melvin, an anchor of NBC’s Today Show. The event took place in Norwalk, Connecticut, and altogether, over $1 million was raised.

