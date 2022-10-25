ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue

NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
Greenwich Avenue building gets OKs for rooftop terrace, but pergola is turned down by P&Z

GREENWICH — The Planning & Zoning Commission said yes to an outdoor patio at a historic building on Greenwich Avenue — but no to a pergola proposed to go on top of it. Landlords around the region have been upgrading properties and adding new amenities to attract "premium buyers" and renters, according to real estate experts. Outdoor space is considered a top perk for the upper end of the rental and condo market, as well as justifying higher rates.
Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing

2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Emergency sewer repair restricts traffic access to Route 1 in western Greenwich

GREENWICH — Drivers in western Greenwich may face delays due to a detour set up while emergency sewer repairs were completed. Due to the work, access to and from West Putnam Avenue, also known as the Post Road on Route 1, was not be available from Edgewood Avenue and Oak Ridge Street, according to a tweet posted Wednesday morning by the Department of Public Works.
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Lawsuit accuses Shelton of underpaying union workers' retirement plans

SHELTON — The city has failed to properly fund six union workers' retirement plans, according to a lawsuit filed by the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund. The fund, which represents Teamsters Union 145, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 24. It seeks to recoup the unfunded retirement...
Opinion: What the parents’ rights argument just doesn’t understand

The library, long the definition of a quiet and studious place, has become the battleground for the recent renewal of the moral panic of children being sexualized or indoctrinated by books and schools. It is even being played out in our own communities in Connecticut. In September in Fairfield, there...
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
Taco Bell, new hotel coming to Frontage Road in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Folks looking for a bite or a room for the night will have some more options in town, after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for two new businesses less than two miles apart on Frontage Road. An application for a 2,100-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant...
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office

NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
