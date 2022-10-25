Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sheltonherald.com
Danbury City Council member, owner of Halas Farm cited for 'ongoing' dumping on city property
DANBURY — A City Council member has failed to respond to a cease-and-desist letter he received for allegedly illegally dumping refuse on designated wetlands located on city-owned property. A copy of the cease-and-desist letter shows officials on the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, sent...
Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue
NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
darientimes.com
Greenwich Avenue building gets OKs for rooftop terrace, but pergola is turned down by P&Z
GREENWICH — The Planning & Zoning Commission said yes to an outdoor patio at a historic building on Greenwich Avenue — but no to a pergola proposed to go on top of it. Landlords around the region have been upgrading properties and adding new amenities to attract "premium buyers" and renters, according to real estate experts. Outdoor space is considered a top perk for the upper end of the rental and condo market, as well as justifying higher rates.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing
2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
darientimes.com
Emergency sewer repair restricts traffic access to Route 1 in western Greenwich
GREENWICH — Drivers in western Greenwich may face delays due to a detour set up while emergency sewer repairs were completed. Due to the work, access to and from West Putnam Avenue, also known as the Post Road on Route 1, was not be available from Edgewood Avenue and Oak Ridge Street, according to a tweet posted Wednesday morning by the Department of Public Works.
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
darientimes.com
Meet Henry MacLane, the 11-year-old candy entrepreneur opening up shop in Darien
DARIEN — Henry MacLane and his friends had the idea to start their own business while in first grade at Holmes Elementary School. Most of them abandoned the idea, but Henry stuck with it. “I had already created a website, I created my own logo from Paint 3D,” he...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
sheltonherald.com
Lawsuit accuses Shelton of underpaying union workers' retirement plans
SHELTON — The city has failed to properly fund six union workers' retirement plans, according to a lawsuit filed by the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund. The fund, which represents Teamsters Union 145, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 24. It seeks to recoup the unfunded retirement...
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
darientimes.com
Opinion: What the parents’ rights argument just doesn’t understand
The library, long the definition of a quiet and studious place, has become the battleground for the recent renewal of the moral panic of children being sexualized or indoctrinated by books and schools. It is even being played out in our own communities in Connecticut. In September in Fairfield, there...
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
Danbury City Worker Dragged 40 Feet By Car Of Irate Driver, Police Say
A Fairfield County city employee is recovering after being dragged by a car of an irate driver for more than 40 feet down a roadway while performing construction work. The incident took place in Danbury around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on King Street. Officers from the Danbury Police...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
darientimes.com
Taco Bell, new hotel coming to Frontage Road in East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Folks looking for a bite or a room for the night will have some more options in town, after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for two new businesses less than two miles apart on Frontage Road. An application for a 2,100-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant...
darientimes.com
Community news: Darien's EMS Post 53 to host a holiday shopping fundraiser, and more
The Darien Emergency Medical Services, EMS Post 53, will hold a holiday shopping fundraiser. It will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Nielsen's Florist and Garden Shop at 1405 Post Road, with discounts, raffles, festive displays and ideas for the holidays. Tickets are $30 in...
wiltonbulletin.com
Testani changes mind, decides not to be Bridgeport, Fairfield superintendent at same time
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani is no longer going to start his new role as Fairfield's superintendent of schools before his time with Bridgeport is up. There was initially going to be some overlap between when Testani starts the role in Fairfield and when he leaves the position in Bridgeport. Fairfield...
New Britain Herald
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office
NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
