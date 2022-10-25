New students and students who have not attended College of Marin within the past year (fall and or spring semesters) should complete the CCCApply application first. After submitting the application, an email welcome letter will be sent, which includes a username and login instructions to access the MyCOM Portal. After enrolling, students can schedule an appointment with an academic counselor to discuss their academic goals and develop an educational plan that will guide class selection.

KENTFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO