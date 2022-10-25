Read full article on original website
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
mymix1041.com
Woman cut out of vehicle following crash with 18-wheeler Thursday
From Local 3 News: A woman is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. It happened on the I-75 SB and I-24 West split in Chattanooga after a pickup truck crashed into the end of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was trapped in the...
WSMV
Family breathes easy as fire is fully contained in Warren County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fire in Warren County is now 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and is believed to have been started by a trespasser on Isha’s property. The Priest family watched the fire sweep through their yard on Tuesday and they were afraid...
Lebanon shoplifting call leads to two arrests for theft, drug charges
Two people from North Carolina are facing multiple charges after police reportedly discovered stolen items and drugs inside a vehicle in Lebanon Thursday afternoon.
Warren County fire ‘appears to be under control’, sheriff says
The Warren County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Tuesday night at 7 p.m., saying the fire "appears to be under control."
Warren County wildfire jumps ridge, but now under control
A wildfire in Warren County is now under control after around-the-clock efforts from volunteer firefighters over the last 36 hours.
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Warren County wildfires
At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard has provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response in Warren County. Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees. Taylor...
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Marshall County train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead near Cookeville; suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
Overton County News
Jackson Co. man charged in Gainesboro fire
An investigation by special agent fire investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man. In September, fire investigators responded to a structure fire that occurred at 300 Hilltop Lane in Gainesboro. During the course of the...
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
murfreesboro.com
Man Wanted for Forging Checks at Home Depot
Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
Scammers continue to work the area
Please be aware the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment.
carthagecourier.com
Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
On Target News
