ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Warren County wildfires

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard has provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response in Warren County. Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees. Taylor...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford

Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
MARION COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Jackson Co. man charged in Gainesboro fire

An investigation by special agent fire investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man. In September, fire investigators responded to a structure fire that occurred at 300 Hilltop Lane in Gainesboro. During the course of the...
GAINESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Man Wanted for Forging Checks at Home Depot

Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Scammers continue to work the area

Please be aware the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment.
carthagecourier.com

Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October

A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy