Golden Eagles clash with Ragin’ Cajuns in Thursday night tilt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss and Louisiana-Lafayette collide Thursday night at “The Rock.”. The Sun Belt battle is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. It’s a great opportunity for national exposure for the Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) who have won four of their last five games.
8-0 Bobcats have eyes set on MACCC South Division Title
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has reached eight wins for a second straight season - a mark of consistency that didn’t just magically happen overnight. Head coach Steve Buckley has been building this program for years and said it all starts with recruiting and support from the administration.
Player of the Week: PJ Woodland all over the field for Oak Grove
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss “PJ” Woodland likes basketball but he loves football. “Just the game, I love the game,” said Woodland, a junior defensive back and wide receiver for the Oak Grove Warriors. “Growing up and always playing football.”. That’s why when his high school...
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon. USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m. The announcement is set to happen as...
Alabama graduate to lead University of Southern Mississippi
University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and longtime administrator Joe Paul has been chosen as the school’s new president. The board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities announced its selection of Paul in a news release Monday. He has been interim president since July, when Rodney Bennett left the top job at the university.
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joe Paul, Ph.D., will serve as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi. The decision came after the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning completed its search for the new institution president and voted to appoint Paul, who is currently serving as interim president of the university.
Columbia High’s Amy Terrell wins October Golden Apple Award
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “There is life after your ugly.” - This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell. She adopted this way of thinking and living after the devastating loss of her 6-year-old daughter to brain cancer. Terrell’s positive mindset inspired...
10pm Headlines 10/26
National Guard members from Camp Shelby show off skills learned during training. Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown. The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning. Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors. Breast Cancer Awareness month...
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
Midday Headlines 10/27
“There is life after your ugly.” - This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell.
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self.
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes only surviving hyena cub born in North America in 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to have your heart melt from pure adorableness!. The Hattiesburg Zoo has welcomed the only known surviving hyena born in North America in 2022. The baby, which was born last Monday, Oct. 17, at 12:45 p.m., was a single birth. According to the zoo,...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
