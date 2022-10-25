Read full article on original website
Post Register
Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo on Friday, and the second-year guard told ESPN he has been dealing with trauma he experienced previously. The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.
Post Register
Frustrated Brady, skidding Bucs seeking answers to tailspin
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady sat in front of his locker in full uniform for several minutes, his head buried at times in his hands. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost five of six games following a 2-0 start, their 45-year-old quarterback has lost three straight starts for the first time in two decades, and no one professes to have a quick or easy fix.
Post Register
MLB cancels postseason South Korea tour in promoter dispute
HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled its postseason tour of South Korea. Announced in August, the tour was to have been MLB's first trip to South Korea since 1922. There were to have been games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15.
Post Register
Austin FC on brink of MLS final a year after difficult debut
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The constant drum beats and chants that pulse through the crowd at Austin FC home matches weren't always a celebration. There was a time they were more like a metronome of frustration.
Post Register
Falcons rule out CB Terrell, S Hawkins vs Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The first-place Atlanta Falcons will be missing most of their starting secondary when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Falcons (3-4) ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) after they missed the entire week of practice.
Post Register
Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here
HOUSTON (AP) — That was the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
Post Register
Column: Brady may join top 10 who should've stayed retired
An athlete's decision to retire has long been a perplexing one, especially for those who've been at the top of the game. The passion and relentlessness that pushes someone to succeed at the highest levels can make the real world feel so unfulfilling. Even if one does muster the fortitude to step away from the adulation and fame and wealth, the urge to return can be overwhelming.
Post Register
Browns sign long snapper Hughlett to 4-year extension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Charley Hughlett has redefined the long in long snapper. The Cleveland Browns locked up the dependable Hughlett on Friday, signing him to a four-year contract extension that could allow him to spend the rest of his career with the team.
Post Register
Gavin joins Smith in 2nd-round lead at Portugal Masters
VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Gavin Green joined Jordan Smith as the co-leader of the Portugal Masters after the Malaysian golfer shot a 6-under 65 in the second round on Friday. Green made seven birdies to go with one bogey on the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Smith, the overnight...
