Adam Sandler, what are you doing here? Wait, nvm — it's just Madison Beer dressed like '90s Adam Sandler. The comedic actor known for his down-to-earth, baggy clothing choices is finally getting his due with the It-girl crowd, who have co-opted his style with oodles of low-rise boyfriend jeans, athletic shorts, and backward caps on social media. Most recently, our girl Madison decided to pay tribute to Sandler, posting up on Instagram in an oversized denim and jersey combo and appropriately captioning the October 25 photo series "sandler." While this look may seem like a far cry from the "Dangerous" singer's usual style — which includes tight pants worn as a jumpsuit and glamorous corset gowns — we have seen Madison embrace her casual side lately, with overalls and off-the-shoulder sweaters becoming staples in her wardrobe. Now, she's taken comfy fashion one step further, channeling the coolest of ~cool girl~ vibes in a Y2K, frat boy way.

3 DAYS AGO