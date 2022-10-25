Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Megan Fox Debuts Flame-Red Hair with a Copper, Thigh-High Slit Dress
Just when you thought she couldn’t get hotter, Megan Fox turns up the heat. Megan typically wears her long, dark locks in loose waves for maximum sultriness, but she's been known to switch up her styling. The edgy Jennifer's Body actress rocked hot pink streaks in Machine Gun Kelly's movie Good Mourning, played around with an updo that Tinkerbell herself would be jealous of, and recently debuted a fiery red mane while out and about with MGK — needless to say, we love a versatile queen.
seventeen.com
Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut in a Stunning Column Gown and Gloves
Rihanna is finally giving the world what it has wanted for years—new music, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, no less—and the Super Bowl headliner stepped out to celebrate the news in the most lavish of dresses. Rihanna joined the cast of Wakanda Forever at the premiere in Hollywood last night, wearing a tan Rick Owens column gown with light beige opera gloves. She accessorized with a glitzy earrings, nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and matching makeup. Her boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined her, complementing her in his own neutral ensemble. This marks the first premiere the two have attended since welcoming their baby boy in May.
Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween
Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
seventeen.com
Madison Beer Channels Cool-Girl Vibes in an Oversized Rugby Shirt and UGG Boots
Adam Sandler, what are you doing here? Wait, nvm — it's just Madison Beer dressed like '90s Adam Sandler. The comedic actor known for his down-to-earth, baggy clothing choices is finally getting his due with the It-girl crowd, who have co-opted his style with oodles of low-rise boyfriend jeans, athletic shorts, and backward caps on social media. Most recently, our girl Madison decided to pay tribute to Sandler, posting up on Instagram in an oversized denim and jersey combo and appropriately captioning the October 25 photo series "sandler." While this look may seem like a far cry from the "Dangerous" singer's usual style — which includes tight pants worn as a jumpsuit and glamorous corset gowns — we have seen Madison embrace her casual side lately, with overalls and off-the-shoulder sweaters becoming staples in her wardrobe. Now, she's taken comfy fashion one step further, channeling the coolest of ~cool girl~ vibes in a Y2K, frat boy way.
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
The 10 Best Beard Combs for Keeping Your Facial Hair Groomed
Choosing the best beard comb requires a little consideration: You’ve got to factor in your beard’s length, curl pattern, and density, along with potential growth goals. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all scenario, wherein you take the most standard-fare comb and call it good. The right beard comb can help detangle and sort your hair, allowing for easy styling. It can also help distribute the natural oils produced in your sebaceous glands, which help soften the beard hairs and keep them cooperative (same for any beard oils you apply to the beard to help condition longer strands since those natural oils can’t always...
seventeen.com
Lili Reinhart Reveals Why She Doesn’t Think She’ll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala
Lili Reinhart has revealed that she doesn't think she'll get an invitation to 2023's Met Gala after she called out Kim Kardashian for losing weight just so she'd be able to fit into a dress. ICYMI, the 42-year-old reality star stepped onto the red carpet back in May in none other than Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress. You know, the one covered in crystals that the Hollywood icon wore in 1962 to serenade John F. Kennedy? Yep, that's the one.
