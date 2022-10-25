ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

280living.com

Lions fall to Fairhope in final game

BIRMINGHAM —The green turf was barely visible. Half an hour after Class 7A No. 8 Fairhope High School beat Briarwood 44-22 on Friday night at Lions Pride Stadium, the home team faithful remained. Sure, the Lions would rather have sent their seniors out with a win, but the class...
FAIRHOPE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saints Come Marching Into Oxford

Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
OXFORD, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series

MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
BESSEMER, AL
Village Living

Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
MIDFIELD, AL
Bham Now

14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30

Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
BRIGHTON, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

On Your Side: Be prepared for secondary severe weather season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s severe weather threat has ended but this time of year, we can still see strong storms in late October, November and December. We’re getting into what’s called the secondary severe weather season. Where we can still see powerful storms even tornadoes in late October, November and December. A few years ago, a Christmas Day tornado left damage behind on Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Gearing up for growth: Shelby County Schools plan for next five years

Each year, Shelby County Schools is required to update its five-year capital plan for each school in the district. Its purpose is to meet the needs of the school community based on the student population, including building necessities both inside and out. In September, the Shelby County Board of Education...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Kings Home opens new home honoring supporter Ashley Wheeler

On Oct. 26, King’s Home dedicated their Girl's Moderate Youth Program Home as "Ashley’s House" in honor of their beloved donor, Ashley Wheeler, and A2Z Hope Foundation. Ashley witnessed domestic violence as a child, watching in horror as her father kicked out her mother’s teeth during one of his violent episodes.
CHELSEA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Samford should accept its LGBTQ+ student group

If I were a betting man, my money wouldn’t be on Samford University. Not in the dispute between the university, its law school, and its LGBTQ+ community. Recent media reports say that Cumberland Law student Angela Whitlock led a group of students in forming a group called OUTlaw with the goal of affirming and supporting LGBTQ+ students. The university decided not to endorse OUTlaw, based on President Beck Taylor’s belief that the organization would promote “beliefs and behaviors contrary to the religious values of Samford.”
HOMEWOOD, AL

