USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
280living.com
Lions fall to Fairhope in final game
BIRMINGHAM —The green turf was barely visible. Half an hour after Class 7A No. 8 Fairhope High School beat Briarwood 44-22 on Friday night at Lions Pride Stadium, the home team faithful remained. Sure, the Lions would rather have sent their seniors out with a win, but the class...
Vestavia Hills beats Helena, heads to playoffs on 3-game win streak
John Paul Head rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one more as Vestavia Hills finished its regular season with a 44-24 victory at Helena. The Rebels (7-3) head to the Class 7A playoffs on a three-game winning streak. “The main objective was to get out healthy and we got...
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
Shelby Reporter
Once a Warrior, always a Warrior: Alabaster comes together in memory of Chayse Jones
ALABASTER – Walking onto the football field for his first official football practice as a member of the Thompson third-grade football field, Chayse Jones didn’t know what to expect. Then, the drills began. Jones, not having been a part of the game before, was trying to figure out...
Birmingham, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The The Altamont School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on October 27, 2022, 14:45:00.
Saints Come Marching Into Oxford
Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Shelby Reporter
Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series
MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
Bham Now
14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
wbrc.com
On Your Side: Be prepared for secondary severe weather season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s severe weather threat has ended but this time of year, we can still see strong storms in late October, November and December. We’re getting into what’s called the secondary severe weather season. Where we can still see powerful storms even tornadoes in late October, November and December. A few years ago, a Christmas Day tornado left damage behind on Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham.
Bham Now
30 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 30 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Hanna at 205-835-6188 or...
280living.com
Gearing up for growth: Shelby County Schools plan for next five years
Each year, Shelby County Schools is required to update its five-year capital plan for each school in the district. Its purpose is to meet the needs of the school community based on the student population, including building necessities both inside and out. In September, the Shelby County Board of Education...
280living.com
Kings Home opens new home honoring supporter Ashley Wheeler
On Oct. 26, King’s Home dedicated their Girl's Moderate Youth Program Home as "Ashley’s House" in honor of their beloved donor, Ashley Wheeler, and A2Z Hope Foundation. Ashley witnessed domestic violence as a child, watching in horror as her father kicked out her mother’s teeth during one of his violent episodes.
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Samford should accept its LGBTQ+ student group
If I were a betting man, my money wouldn’t be on Samford University. Not in the dispute between the university, its law school, and its LGBTQ+ community. Recent media reports say that Cumberland Law student Angela Whitlock led a group of students in forming a group called OUTlaw with the goal of affirming and supporting LGBTQ+ students. The university decided not to endorse OUTlaw, based on President Beck Taylor’s belief that the organization would promote “beliefs and behaviors contrary to the religious values of Samford.”
