ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Benefit to help veterans to take place Sunday at Braham Event Center

An event will take place Sunday at the Braham Event Center that will benefit veterans in ways that are largely ignored. The event taking place at 2 p.m. will benefit GUMI Camp USA. GUMI stands for Glad U Made It and refers to being glad veterans made it home but with the reality that they may need a hand up to integrate back into society. Through the organization, veterans have access to transportation to take them to and from Veterans Administration appointments, shopping excursions, and anyplace else they need to go. It also provides companion dogs and care for the dogs; peer-to-peer support for combat and all veterans; and professional counseling.
PINE CITY, MN
740thefan.com

Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
GLENCOE, MN
mprnews.org

These Minnesotans go all out decorating their homes for Halloween

On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
STILLWATER, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Isanti and Chisago County Court Reports, Oct. 16-22

The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 16 - 22. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Ryan thomas Barber (DOB 07/03/1977) of Minneapolis, was charged Oct. 14 with one count of theft - by check; and one count of issue dishonored check. Andrew...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch Veterans Memorial redesign, location officially approved

The North Branch Veterans Memorial finally has a home, having received enthusiastic and unanimous approval from the city council. The council approved the approximate location in Central Park between the existing pavilion and Christmas tree in front of a packed house of dozens of people Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, many of whom were veterans and family members there to support the project.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Sign from historic Cambridge business finds new home

Commuters around Highway 95 between Cypress Street and the Isanti County Fairgrounds last Saturday morning, Oct. 22 might have done a double-take at an unusual sight — a forklift carrying an old sign down the street. The sign was the last visible remnant of the old Cambridge Launderers and...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County

(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy