An event will take place Sunday at the Braham Event Center that will benefit veterans in ways that are largely ignored. The event taking place at 2 p.m. will benefit GUMI Camp USA. GUMI stands for Glad U Made It and refers to being glad veterans made it home but with the reality that they may need a hand up to integrate back into society. Through the organization, veterans have access to transportation to take them to and from Veterans Administration appointments, shopping excursions, and anyplace else they need to go. It also provides companion dogs and care for the dogs; peer-to-peer support for combat and all veterans; and professional counseling.

PINE CITY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO