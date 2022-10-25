Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
963kklz.com
Nevada Highway Patrol Half-Staffed For Years
Our Nevada Highway Patrol has been half-staffed for many years according to a recent article posted by Ryan Matthey on 8NewsNow.com. Per Matthey’s article, Wayne Dice, a Southern Command representative for the Nevada Police Union says that many state troopers are leaving the Nevada Highway Patrol for better paying law enforcement opportunities with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and various other agencies. The starting pay for our state troopers is one of the lowest of any law enforcement agency in the Las Vegas Valley. Dice says the Nevada State Police train cadets and then they leave for these other departments and receive an immediate 30% pay increase.
Pot lounges: What will Las Vegas cannabis consumption sites look like?
What will cannabis lounges look like when they start opening in Las Vegas? "The sky's the limit," according to consultant Christopher LaPorte.
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Decatur at around 1:48 a.m. According to the authorities, a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle were involved in the collision. The officials stated that the driver...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
8newsnow.com
Semi-truck flips on U.S. 95 near Cold Creek, stopping southbound traffic to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck flipped on the U.S. 95 southbound outside of Las Vegas just before 1:30 on Wednesday, drivers told 8 News Now. RTC Southern Nevada reported a crash in the area near Cold Creek Road at 1:27 p.m. Drivers also said that traffic was being...
dronedj.com
Las Vegas sheriff plans drone fleet as immediate responders to gun violence
The payloads carried by UAVs are as diverse in application as they are varied in size. But arguably nothing quite as weighty has yet been loaded onto drones as the responsibility the next sheriff of Las Vegas wants to give them in aiding police battle the city’s violent crimes.
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
Woman killed after crashing car into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VGEAS (KLAS) — A woman died Friday afternoon after crashing her car into a tree in North Las Vegas, police said. The crash was reported around 12 p.m. after a Jeep was driving southbound on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial when the driver left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. She […]
NV Energy power outage impacts 2K customers in North Las Vegas
Update: Power has been restored to the area. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 2,100 customers in North Las Vegas are experiencing a power outage, according to NVEnergy’s website. The outage was reported around 1:12 p.m. in the area of Washburn Road and Allen Lane, near Simmons Street and Lone Mountain Road. NVEnergy said the […]
Aviation Nation set to return to Nellis Air Force
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aviation Nation is a popular family-friendly event in the Las Vegas valley and it is expected to return next weekend to Nellis Air Force Base. The event features air displays from military pilots in premier fighter aircraft. Installation commander Josh Demotts tells us they are very excited to welcome the community […]
news3lv.com
Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
Investigating the paranormal side of Las Vegas
Las Vegas is filled with millions of people with stories to tell, but it would seem there might also be some lost souls who once called Las Vegas home before death -- and they have some stories to tell, too.
Horror movies set in (or near) Las Vegas
The silver screen has been home to many horror films over the years, a few were set here in Las Vegas. Below is a collection of some of them.
Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
Las Vegas construction laborers making more money, but inflation erasing gains
Wages went up for construction laborers working in the Las Vegas valley last year, but inflation erased about half of the raise, according to a study released on Thursday
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
