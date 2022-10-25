ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Nevada Highway Patrol Half-Staffed For Years

Our Nevada Highway Patrol has been half-staffed for many years according to a recent article posted by Ryan Matthey on 8NewsNow.com. Per Matthey’s article, Wayne Dice, a Southern Command representative for the Nevada Police Union says that many state troopers are leaving the Nevada Highway Patrol for better paying law enforcement opportunities with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and various other agencies. The starting pay for our state troopers is one of the lowest of any law enforcement agency in the Las Vegas Valley. Dice says the Nevada State Police train cadets and then they leave for these other departments and receive an immediate 30% pay increase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Aviation Nation set to return to Nellis Air Force

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aviation Nation is a popular family-friendly event in the Las Vegas valley and it is expected to return next weekend to Nellis Air Force Base. The event features air displays from military pilots in premier fighter aircraft. Installation commander Josh Demotts tells us they are very excited to welcome the community […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy