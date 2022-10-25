Read full article on original website
Where do I vote? Your NJ town may have been split into 2 districts
TRENTON – Sixteen municipalities in New Jersey are split between two congressional districts on the map being used in the elections from 2022 through 2030, including the important midterm elections this fall to determine the balance of power in Washington. Every congressional district contains at least one split municipality...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in
Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit
It’s no secret that New Jersey is bursting with historical places like the World War II Lookout Tower in Cape May, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, the Covenhoven House in Freehold, Allaire Village in Farmingdale, and The Walt Whitman House in Camden. With so many to choose from, Trip...
The Number One Spectacular Diner in Toms River, NJ, Chosen By You
Breakfast is my favorite time to go to a diner. It was something we always did on Saturday mornings growing up. Still to this day my family goes to the diner more in the morning than any other time. But, don't get me wrong, a diner is delicious if you go at noon, 2 pm, or 11 pm.
These New Jersey Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2022
Make sure that you get all of your Thanksgiving shopping needs done before Thanksgiving Day itself. That’s because these go to big box stores will all be closed and not available for your last minute dinner needs. The store closings afford these employees the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving Day...
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
Perth Amboy, NJ campaign worker accused of offering gift card for mail-in vote
PERTH AMBOY — Amid a crowded political race, a campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been charged with bribery. Ana Camilo, 62, of Perth Amboy, was canvassing a neighborhood in Perth Amboy and offering to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards, according to a tip submitted to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office the week of Oct. 17.
Did You Know These Favorite Halloween Candies Are From New Jersey?
You learn something new every day. Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim
TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Here are the drop off and early voting locations for you in Ocean County, NJ
As you may know by now, we're in Election season and along with that, Early In-Person Voting begins on Saturday October 29 and for 9 days you can go and cast your ballot prior to the General Election on November 8. The scope of it is that you can only...
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
There Is No Way That This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Candy
Especially as we inch closer and closer to Halloween. I can't wait to be handing out Halloween candy, and we've already got our supply of treats ready to go in our Halloween bowl. Every year, my wife and I hand out rice crispy treats and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, we...
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
