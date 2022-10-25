Read full article on original website
ADHD Symptom Spotlight: Impulsivity
Both inattentive and hyperactive subtypes of ADHD are prone to impulse control problems. This impulsivity can come in handy in rare situations where they need to think on their feet, but it generally puts them at risk of making poor choices and taking unnecessary risks. To understand why impulsivity is...
What to Know About Joining the Military With ADHD
Enlisting in the military can be a complicated and hectic process. Part of that process includes sharing your medical and mental health records, and it can be confusing to understand how your history informs whether you will be permitted to enlist. One group who might have to complete extra hurdles when enlisting in the military are those who have been diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.
What To Know About Diagnosing Autism In Adults
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects that community language preference. Although autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental difference, it...
Coping With Late-Onset Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that affects the person’s memory, thinking, and behavior. “This condition affect the person’s ability to perform daily tasks. It tends to start with more complex tasks, but eventually affects more simple ones as well,” says Richard Marottoli, MD, MPH, a geriatrician at Yale Medicine who specializes in treating Alzheimer’s disease.
