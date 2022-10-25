ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Mortgage rates top 7%, hitting highest level since 2001

The average interest rate on a typical 30-year mortgage surpassed 7% this week, the highest level since 2001. Mortgage rates rose from 6.94% last week to 7.16% this week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 6.39%, from 6.09% last week.
Mortgage rates blow past 7% for first time in two decades

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. The last time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession.Other measures...
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly...
Prices Would Have to Fall 25% for Homes to Be Affordable Again: Study

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. It’s unlikely that the cost of purchasing a home will return to a normal level of affordability anytime soon. To buy the typical U.S. home at today’s mortgage rates, the median household would need to...
US Housing Prices Dropped At Record Rates- S&P Case Shiller Index

PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The US housing prices continue struggling under higher interest rates, with the sudden reversal eating up the demand. Moreover, the housing prices drop is the highest since 2009. Although housing prices remain higher year-to-year, profits continue to decline at record rates, per the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller...
Housing Prices Decline for Second Month in a Row Across U.S.

U.S. home prices continued to fall in August despite the housing market showing signs of cooling after rising mortgage rates sidelined more prospective buyers. Home prices were down 0.7 percent from the previous month, according to the latest Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index. Meanwhile, home prices rose on...
US Serious Mortgage Delinquency Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Low in August, CoreLogic Reports

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for August 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005164/en/ Figure 1: National Overview of Loan Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
