ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

iMessage, FaceTime Briefly Go Down Hours After WhatsApp Outage

By Bill Galluccio
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYMjM_0imL0RgK00
Photo: NurPhoto

Several Apple services, including iMessage and FaceTime, were briefly offline on Tuesday (October 25). Thousands of users on DownDetector.com reported they were unable to send messages just before 12 p.m. ET.

Apple deployed a fix to the issue about 30 minutes later. According to The Verge , other Apple services started experiencing problems after the fix was applied. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, several iCloud services were reporting issues on Apple's system status page .

The outages occurred several hours after Meta's WhatsApp experienced a worldwide outage. The messaging platform, which has two billion users around the world, started experiencing issues around 3 a.m. ET . Users across the world reported they were unable to send or receive messages. The service was down for about two hours before Meta was able to fix the issue.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson told CNBC .

Comments / 0

Related
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy