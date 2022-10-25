Read full article on original website
993thex.com
Carter County finalizing plans for addiction treatment center at Roan Mountain
Carter County, Tennessee Mayor Patty Woodby announced the signing of a lease agreement this week that begins the process of transforming a former Department of Corrections property into a regional addiction treatment center. Funding for the new center located at Roan Mountain comes from Carter County’s share of the regional...
993thex.com
30 Million Dollar Pricetag For Bristol, Virginia Landfill Cleanup
It’s going to cost the City of Bristol Virginia up to 30 million dollars to clean up its, now closed city landfill. City leaders are scrambling to apply for state and federal grants to help pay for the cost to cleanup, and stop foul odors that are coming from the landfill. The work has to be completed in a year and the city has about eleven million dollars set aside to go toward fixing the problems. The city stopped accepting trash at the landfill in September, and the odors are still noticeable from time to time.
993thex.com
Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall
A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
993thex.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
993thex.com
Johnson City intersection undergoing roadway expansion
A busy portion of State of Franklin Road in Johnson City will continue to see paving work next week, according to city officials. The intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway, and Peoples Street is undergoing a road widening and sidewalk project. Officials say from Monday, Oct. 31st to Friday,...
993thex.com
Drug Take Back event happening at Mountain Home VA Medical Center Oct. 29
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is hosting a drug take back event on Saturday at its Johnson City-Mountain Home campus. This event aims to give residents a safe, convenient way to dispose of expired or unwanted medication. For the first time this year, this event is open to...
993thex.com
South Fork Utility District Reporting Second Water Line Break Thursday
Already dealing with a boil water notice after a six inch water main break on Thursday, the South Fork Utility District is reporting another water outage on Weaver Pike Thursday morning that’s causing water issues for an undetermined number of customers. South Fork serves around three thousand customers east of Bristol. Officials are blaming the breaks on failing infrastructure.
993thex.com
NEW: Woman charged with murder following discovery of remains at Observation Knob
Twenty-four hours after the discovery of human remains at Observation Knob Park in Bristol, Tennessee, two people are now jailed as part of a Sullivan County murder case. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday the arrest of Wanda Marie Ward, 45, on a second-degree murder charge. She is also facing tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of schedule I drugs.
993thex.com
NEW: Kingsport man sent to federal prison for 7.5 years for role in January 6th riot in Washington, D.C.
A Kingsport, Tennessee man who prosecutors said baited a Capitol Police officer with help then pulled him into a surging mob of protestors during the Jan. 6th election riots has been sent to prison for 7.5 years. A report from US District Court in Washington, D.C. said the actions of...
993thex.com
For Better And For Worse, Husband And Wife Team Arrested On Drug Charges
A Unicoi County husband and wife are jailed after an undercover drug investigation reveals 66 year old Gordon L. Lyons and his wife, 63 year old Tammy G. Lyons were both in possession of methamphetamine and charged with numerous other drug related offenses. The arrests come following a joint investigation and execution of a search warrant on the home located in the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road by the Erwin Police Department and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending and the probe is ongoing.
993thex.com
Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises
A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
