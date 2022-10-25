Read full article on original website
Va. Governor Youngkin visits Bristol, sees opportunity in Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Bristol Wednesday and said he sees opportunity for economic development in Southwest Virginia, but it will take collaboration. Youngkin spoke to a room full of the region’s legislative, business and education leaders at the Bristol Train Station as part of the Cardinal News Speaker Series. “This […]
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia
Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
Bristol, Virginia city council moves to ban new abortion clinics
Elected leaders in Bristol, Virginia are pushing forward a zoning law that would prohibit new abortion clinics within city limits, part of a local backlash against a Tennessee clinic that made the short move across state lines once Roe v. Wade was overturned. The five-member Bristol Virginia City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor […] The post Bristol, Virginia city council moves to ban new abortion clinics appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
US Attorney: Man who killed Big Stone Gap officer was part of drug trafficking group
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The man who is accused of murdering Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was part of a widespread drug trafficking organization in Southwest Virginia, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced Tuesday. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Officer Chandler in November 2021. Following his...
NEW: Kingsport man sent to federal prison for 7.5 years for role in January 6th riot in Washington, D.C.
A Kingsport, Tennessee man who prosecutors said baited a Capitol Police officer with help then pulled him into a surging mob of protestors during the Jan. 6th election riots has been sent to prison for 7.5 years. A report from US District Court in Washington, D.C. said the actions of...
NEW: Woman charged with murder following discovery of remains at Observation Knob
Twenty-four hours after the discovery of human remains at Observation Knob Park in Bristol, Tennessee, two people are now jailed as part of a Sullivan County murder case. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday the arrest of Wanda Marie Ward, 45, on a second-degree murder charge. She is also facing tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of schedule I drugs.
Youngkin announces SBA funding to help SW Virginia flood victims
A federal center for disaster relief funds has opened in Buchanan County, Virginia to assist residents who suffered major damage during July’s flood event. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the declaration from the Small Business Administration that will assist residents with financial aid. Property owners in the contiguous counties of Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell will also be eligible for loans.
30 Million Dollar Pricetag For Bristol, Virginia Landfill Cleanup
It’s going to cost the City of Bristol Virginia up to 30 million dollars to clean up its, now closed city landfill. City leaders are scrambling to apply for state and federal grants to help pay for the cost to cleanup, and stop foul odors that are coming from the landfill. The work has to be completed in a year and the city has about eleven million dollars set aside to go toward fixing the problems. The city stopped accepting trash at the landfill in September, and the odors are still noticeable from time to time.
Carter County finalizing plans for addiction treatment center at Roan Mountain
Carter County, Tennessee Mayor Patty Woodby announced the signing of a lease agreement this week that begins the process of transforming a former Department of Corrections property into a regional addiction treatment center. Funding for the new center located at Roan Mountain comes from Carter County’s share of the regional...
Bristol takes first steps to ban abortion clinics; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Danville cuts ribbon on battery-storage system. — Danville Register and Bee and WDBJ-TV and WSET-TV. 5th District candidates will debate Wednesday night. — The Farmville Herald. 6th District candidates discuss issues in Lexington....
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy
19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say
ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
19 arrested in connection with 2021 Big Stone Gap policeman’s death
ABINGDON - Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
