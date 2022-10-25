Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Wonder Woman and Cat Woman Halloween makeup
Whether you’re planning on hitting this weekend’s Halloween Parties as Wonder Woman, a fire fighter, or a kitten, this is the best time of year to experiment with your makeup. And, of course, we went straight to our makeup guru, Angelique Verver, the owner and head makeup artist...
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
Spooky, scary treats
It’s almost time for those spooky, scary skeletons to come out and play with all the other goblins and ghouls. But, before Dracula and the Wolfman can rendezvous, we’ve got a special treat or two to get them on their way. We were joined by the blogger, and chef, behind Random Sweets, Staci Mergenthal. She stopped by today to show us how we can whip up a few Halloween treats that will leave you howling for more.
Jennifer Aniston Dresses Up Her Dogs for Halloween in New Instagram Reel
Jennifer Aniston is making sure her dogs have the perfect Halloween, which, of course, means getting them their own costumes to wear ahead of the fur-raising holiday. The Friends alum, 53, showed off her pups' adorable costumes on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 28, and the adorable video is enough to keep her fans smiling all Halloweekend long.
Hosting the ultimate monster mash bash
Who doesn’t love to host a shin-dig with your friends and family? While it can be a little daunting, it’s always a good time. To take some of the stress out of hosting, guest co-host, and super party host, Sophie Daly put together a list of some of her favorite hosting tips to get you past the headache of party planning and on to the monster mash bash of your dreams this Halloween.
Spilling the tea: Costumed fun
Sophie Daly is back again! Sophie filled in for Brittany Kaye on today’s show, and she and Ashley Thompson shared some of the favorite costumes they’ve put together. Want a better look at the costumes? Take a look at the gallery below!
