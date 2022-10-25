ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Beach Radio

Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Beach Radio

42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust

Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

