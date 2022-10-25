Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Where do I vote? Your NJ town may have been split into 2 districts
TRENTON – Sixteen municipalities in New Jersey are split between two congressional districts on the map being used in the elections from 2022 through 2030, including the important midterm elections this fall to determine the balance of power in Washington. Every congressional district contains at least one split municipality...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
The Best Things to do in New Jersey During the Winter
One day, you’re walking down a boardwalk enjoying the summer. As you know, there’s nothing like walking down the boardwalk of Asbury Park, or in the quiet beach town of Lavallette, or even the bustling boardwalk filled with activities of Point Pleasant Beach. When you do, you know...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in
Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
Why some NJ highways should raise speed limits beyond 65 MPH (Opinion)
New Jersey has many gripes when it comes to its roadways. Probably one of the biggest ones involves tolls on some of our highways. You know, the ones that were supposed to be removed many, many years ago?. There was also a time when 55 mph was the max you...
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit
It’s no secret that New Jersey is bursting with historical places like the World War II Lookout Tower in Cape May, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, the Covenhoven House in Freehold, Allaire Village in Farmingdale, and The Walt Whitman House in Camden. With so many to choose from, Trip...
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust
Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
These New Jersey Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2022
Make sure that you get all of your Thanksgiving shopping needs done before Thanksgiving Day itself. That’s because these go to big box stores will all be closed and not available for your last minute dinner needs. The store closings afford these employees the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving Day...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
Did You Know These Favorite Halloween Candies Are From New Jersey?
You learn something new every day. Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?
Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
