West Haven, CT

WTNH

Torrington man faces charges of assaulting 5 federal officers

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man accused of assaulting five federal officers with his car last year in Bridgeport has been arrested, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Avery said that authorities received an indictment on Oct. 5 for the case, and that 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters was […]
TORRINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle

Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 charged in connection to armed carjackings in Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have been arrested in connection to two armed carjackings in the Milford area. Police said on Friday around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a car for violations. Police determined the suspect’s car was used in two armed carjackings in the surrounding area. Police said the driver fled onto […]
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue

NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Lawsuit accuses Shelton of underpaying union workers' retirement plans

SHELTON — The city has failed to properly fund six union workers' retirement plans, according to a lawsuit filed by the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund. The fund, which represents Teamsters Union 145, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 24. It seeks to recoup the unfunded retirement...
SHELTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Nearly $1 million raised for families of slain Bristol police officers

BRISTOL — Donations to the families of slain police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy have reached about $1 million in the two weeks since the men were gunned down in an ambush attack, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said Wednesday. The mayor and Police Chief Brian Gould discussed...
BRISTOL, CT
athleticbusiness.com

Parent Faces Assault Charge in Coach-Punching Incident

A Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities say he punched a coach during a youth football game Sunday. Michael Curry, 42, of Bridgeport, has been charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to a Connecticut Post report. Wilton police Lt. Gregg Phillipson said the incident occurred...
WILTON, CT
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT

