Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Related
Consultant pleads guilty to defrauding New Haven Probate Judge candidate
Victor Cuevas pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the 2017 race for New Haven Probate Judge. The post Consultant pleads guilty to defrauding New Haven Probate Judge candidate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Torrington man faces charges of assaulting 5 federal officers
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man accused of assaulting five federal officers with his car last year in Bridgeport has been arrested, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Avery said that authorities received an indictment on Oct. 5 for the case, and that 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters was […]
Bristol Press
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
Police: Torrington man arrested for driving into 5 federal officers
A man from Torrington is facing charges after allegedly driving into five federal officers.
Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle
Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
3 charged in connection to armed carjackings in Milford: PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have been arrested in connection to two armed carjackings in the Milford area. Police said on Friday around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a car for violations. Police determined the suspect’s car was used in two armed carjackings in the surrounding area. Police said the driver fled onto […]
Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue
NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
Norwich man gets sentenced to 60 years — again — for fatally stabbing woman and stuffing her body in closet
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man will spend 60 years in prison after being sentenced for the second time for stabbing a woman to death in 2015 and hiding her body in a closet. Jean Jacques, 48, was sentenced Wednesday, according to New London States Attorney Paul Narducci. Jacques was found guilty in June […]
Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
sheltonherald.com
Lawsuit accuses Shelton of underpaying union workers' retirement plans
SHELTON — The city has failed to properly fund six union workers' retirement plans, according to a lawsuit filed by the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund. The fund, which represents Teamsters Union 145, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 24. It seeks to recoup the unfunded retirement...
trumbulltimes.com
Nearly $1 million raised for families of slain Bristol police officers
BRISTOL — Donations to the families of slain police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy have reached about $1 million in the two weeks since the men were gunned down in an ambush attack, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said Wednesday. The mayor and Police Chief Brian Gould discussed...
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
athleticbusiness.com
Parent Faces Assault Charge in Coach-Punching Incident
A Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities say he punched a coach during a youth football game Sunday. Michael Curry, 42, of Bridgeport, has been charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to a Connecticut Post report. Wilton police Lt. Gregg Phillipson said the incident occurred...
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
Man arrested for robbing Vernon Subway
Police received information that the robber drove a grey Toyota Siena. Police located the vehicle and the driver, Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor. Detectives interviewed Richard and they said he confessed to his involvement in the case.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
Bristol Press
Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
Comments / 0