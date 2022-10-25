Read full article on original website
Larry D. Hooley
Larry D. Hooley, 83, Goshen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Middlebury. On April 15, 1962, he married Marilynn M. Yoder in Goshen. She survives along with a son: Gregory D. (Carol Christner) Hooley, Goshen; a grandson; two...
Pearl M. Stokes — UPDATED
Pearl M. (Bean) Stokes, 89, Lakeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Culver. Pearl was born Feb. 11, 1933. She married Morris W. Stokes Sr. on Oct. 19, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn J. Stokes, Plymouth and Shelley A....
Mazie W. Hollars
Mazie W. Hollars, 98, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Timbercrest Health Care, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for the past month. She was born on June 12, 1924, in Keavy, Ky. On March 1, 1946, she married Marvin A. Hollars,...
Sandra L. Shepperd
Sandra L. Shepperd, 78, Plymouth, formerly of Culver, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Mishawaka. Sandra was born May 26, 1944. She married Roger “Buddy-Ro” Shepperd Sr.; he preceded her in death. Sandra is survived by her children, Cindy Lou, Carrie and Jessica Shepperd, all of Plymouth, Kandy (Cameron)...
Beverly Warren — UPDATED
Beverly Jean Warren, 81, a longtime resident of the Ligonier and Milford area, died unexpectedly Oct. 17, 2022, at home in Ligonier. Born June 27, 1941, in Ligonier, Bev (as most knew her), was the daughter of Daniel James and Lois Louise (Smith) Musser. She attended Milford High School and was married to Jack Warren on Jan. 30, 1960. The pair shared more than 62 years before his death in August of this year.
Delores D. Payne
Delores Delrene Payne, 92, South Bend, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born March 13, 1930. On Nov. 29, 1947, she married Willian Henry Payne; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Shari) Payne, Camden, Tenn.; R. Dean (Dianna) Payne,...
Carolyn Dolby — PENDING
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Charles William Howard — PENDING
Charles William Howard, 90, Argos, died at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Clark’s Marine Inc. v. Darrin Edgecombe, $3,574.70. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Easton R. Hummitch and Holly Hummitch, $1,389. Jessica M. Yoder, $1,537.84. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Beth R. Kneifel, $8,888.13.
John H. Samuelson — UPDATED
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 25, 1928. John married Ruth Beatty on May 8, 1949; she preceded in him death. He is survived by his four boys, Curt (Melissa) Samuelson, Plymouth, Thomas (Lisa) Samuelson, Plymouth,...
Mary Louise Stephens
Mary Louise Stephens, 93, South Whitley, died at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her son Michael’s home, near Albion. Mary was born May 11, 1929. She married Don (Joe) Stephens on March 21, 1947. Mary is survived by her children, Don W. (Beverly) Stephens II, Fremont, Barbara...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, East CR 1000N, west of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell. Driver: Elva G. Kissell, 65, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Kissell’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Leona Evelyn Smith
Leona Evelyn (Moore) Smith, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. She was born April 27, 1933. On Dec. 15, 1950, Leona married Ford Smith; he preceded her in death. Leona is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Hart and Sherry Smith; three grandchildren; two...
Award-Winning Author At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz from Goshen, Indiana, will talk about her children’s book Sophia’s Gift and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions on November 9, 2022 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 East North Street, in North Webster, Indiana. The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m.
Early Voting Available Saturday In Warsaw, North Webster
WARSAW – Kosciusko County will host early voting hours on Saturday, Oct. 29, at two locations. Voters can cast their ballot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Justice Building, 121 N. Lake St., in Warsaw. Voting at the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., is...
Michael ‘Mike’ Felabom
Michael “Mike” Felabom, 67, Claypool, died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home in Claypool. Mike was born Feb. 3, 1955. He married Kathy Felabom; she survives in Claypool. He is also survived by his stepsons, Benjamin (Tina) Kline, Otwell and Jason Rhoades, Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Brandi (Randy Hayes) Kline, Pendleton; sister, Carol Romack, Wakarusa; and five grandchildren.
David C. Casner
David Cameron Casner, 60, Boswell, died Oct. 26, 2022. He was born on a spring day, April 24, 1962, in Indianapolis, to Ruth Ione (Cameron) Casner-Rathbun and David Brooks Casner. Living his pre-school days in Indianapolis, he was taught to love pets, hand feed squirrels and go fishing; he loved toys that made noises.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
Marshall Campaign Hosts Patriot Dinner
WARSAW — Supporters of Independent candidate James Marshall’s campaign for Kosciusko County sheriff attended a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Patriot Dinner was held at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police 149’s Christmas With a Cop, which allows kids to get Christmas gifts while shopping with local police officers.
Syracuse, North Webster Libraries Team Up For Teen Art Contest
NORTH WEBSTER — Students in grades six through 12 can submit their artwork based on the theme, “All Together Now: Kindness, Unity, Friendship!” to either the North Webster Community Public Library or Syracuse Public Library until Friday, Dec. 23, for a chance to win prizes of the following amounts: first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $15.
