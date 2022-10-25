ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

30 Million Dollar Pricetag For Bristol, Virginia Landfill Cleanup

It’s going to cost the City of Bristol Virginia up to 30 million dollars to clean up its, now closed city landfill. City leaders are scrambling to apply for state and federal grants to help pay for the cost to cleanup, and stop foul odors that are coming from the landfill. The work has to be completed in a year and the city has about eleven million dollars set aside to go toward fixing the problems. The city stopped accepting trash at the landfill in September, and the odors are still noticeable from time to time.
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock

Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City intersection undergoing roadway expansion

A busy portion of State of Franklin Road in Johnson City will continue to see paving work next week, according to city officials. The intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway, and Peoples Street is undergoing a road widening and sidewalk project. Officials say from Monday, Oct. 31st to Friday,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NEW: Woman charged with murder following discovery of remains at Observation Knob

Twenty-four hours after the discovery of human remains at Observation Knob Park in Bristol, Tennessee, two people are now jailed as part of a Sullivan County murder case. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday the arrest of Wanda Marie Ward, 45, on a second-degree murder charge. She is also facing tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of schedule I drugs.
BRISTOL, TN
For Better And For Worse, Husband And Wife Team Arrested On Drug Charges

A Unicoi County husband and wife are jailed after an undercover drug investigation reveals 66 year old Gordon L. Lyons and his wife, 63 year old Tammy G. Lyons were both in possession of methamphetamine and charged with numerous other drug related offenses. The arrests come following a joint investigation and execution of a search warrant on the home located in the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road by the Erwin Police Department and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending and the probe is ongoing.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

