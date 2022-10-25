Read full article on original website
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home
Students led the way Saturday in protests across Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets." The students turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
Russia suspends grain export deal with Ukraine after ‘drone attack’ on Black Sea fleet
Moscow says it is halting its participation in a grain deal from Ukraine that has brought down global food prices, blaming an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on its fleet of ships in the Black Sea. Under the agreement, brokered by the United Nations, more than 9 million tonnes of grain were exported, easing food supply shortages across the world. The Russian defence ministry said the country would suspend implementation of the agreement, claiming Ukraine launched a “massive” aerial drone attack on its ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea on Saturday.Without providing evidence, Moscow also accused British troops...
Herzog to Biden: ‘You are a true friend of Israel’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Wednesday at the White House, describing his invitation to Washington as “an expression of true friendship.”. “You are a true friend of Israel, Mr. President. The United States is our closest and strongest historical ally,” Herzog told...
US ambassador: America’s ‘love affair with Israel’ trumps concerns over structure of next Israeli government
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, fresh off a trip to Washington for the Israeli president’s visit, addressed the American Jewish community on Friday morning in a pre-Shabbat briefing. Nides, who joined the Oval Office meeting Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, said he...
Herzog in DC: The bond between Israel and the US is unbreakable
Israeli President Isaac Herzog greeted a largely admiring crowd of dozens of American Jewish leaders in a Washington hotel conference room on Tuesday. In a period of intense political divisions, with elections looming in the United States and Israel, Herzog’s brother, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, asked those in attendance to try to keep politics out of the discussion.
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
Israelis sanctioned for helping sway Moldova vote
An Israeli millionaire and his wife were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, accused of efforts to exert the Russian government’s influence in Moldova. Among the 21 persons and companies added to those sanctioned by the United States were Ilan Shor and his wife, Sara Lvovna Shor, who is a famous Russian pop singer, actress, model and presenter known by the stage name “Jasmin.” Sara Shor is of Mountain Jew descent from Dagestan.
Tortured logic: Analysts dismiss Ukraine’s attempt to blame Israel for Russia-Iran alliance
Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Israel of bringing about an alliance between Russia and Iran, a claim experts JNS spoke with termed “bizarre.”. Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy said the alliance “simply would not have happened if your politicians had made...
Herzog and Biden stress US-Israel closeness ahead of nailbiter elections in both countries
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Israeli president Isaac Herzog had a message and stuck to it: Israel and the United States are on the same page no matter who wins elections in both countries next month. “We have elections in Israel, and you’re having midterm elections in the United States,” Herzog...
Russian envoy to Lebanon: We have significant military coordination with Iran
Russia has been cooperating militarily with Iran to prevent “takfiri ideology from spreading in Syria.” Alexander Rudakov, Moscow’s ambassador to Lebanon, said on LuaLua TV (Bahrain) on Oct. 18. By takfiri, he means a Muslim who wrongly excommunicated a fellow Muslim, which is punishable by death according...
Lebanese president: Israel border deal has no ‘political dimensions’
Lebanese President Michel Aoun clarified on Thursday that the maritime border deal forged with Israel does not constitute recognition by Beirut of Israel, after Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested as much. In a statement issued after he signed a letter approving the terms of the agreement, Aoun said it would...
Knesset website targeted by Russian hackers with alleged Kremlin ties
The Knesset website was targeted earlier this week by a Russian hacker group with alleged ties to the Kremlin, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. Staff at the Israeli legislature reportedly identified the breach overnight Sunday and quickly restored full functionality to the website. According to the report, the “Xaknet Team”...
Israel, Lebanon to sign maritime border deal
Israel and Lebanon will formalize their maritime border and natural gas deal on Thursday, with the Israeli Cabinet set to meet at 10:30 a.m. local time to approve the agreement. After the Cabinet vote, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to sign the accord at his official residence in...
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
UN Commission of Inquiry says it will investigate ‘apartheid’ charges against Israel
The controversial, open-ended United Nations Commission of Inquiry into alleged human rights abuses by Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday it will investigate charges of “apartheid” against Israel. Thus far, the commission’s two reports, including one presented to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, has focused almost solely on Israel, furthering concerns about the one-sided nature of the inquiry and biases among its three members.
Israeli defense minister to meet Erdogan in Turkey
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, according to a statement from Gantz’s office. Gantz arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, marking the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to the country in more than a decade.
Israel’s upcoming election and its high stakes for democracy, explained
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was all smiles on Thursday, as he signed a long-delayed maritime deal with Lebanon, an adversary in the region. “It is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel,” he boasted at a cabinet meeting. But...
In Brazil’s presidential election, many Jews feel like they are choosing ‘between the cross and the sword’
RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — When Brazilian soccer legend Neymar recently declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection, he was bombarded with messages of both love and hate on social media. The same thing happened to pop star Anitta, who earlier this year became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s global chart, when she announced she’s cheering for leftist ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula.
Biden: Israel-Lebanon deal sets stage for more stable, prosperous region
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”
