'Like a dream coming true': Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, launches West Michigan-grown cannabis brand

This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Tv20detroit.com
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest. “It started when I was a little girl,” said Oya Amakisi. “I had a deep desire to know who our ancestors are. Did I look like them? Did I have eyes like them? Is my personality like theirs?”
Tv20detroit.com
Many metro Detroit parents say they are still struggling to find baby formula
(WXYZ) — It was May of this year, not even at the height of the formula shortage in our country when more than 400 cars waited bumper to bumper to get their hands on powdered milk to feed their babies. Fast forward 5 months and parents say the same...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: The LWVMI on what you need to know about election 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, October 30, Spotlight on the News will interview Christina Schlitt and Paula Bowman, Co-Presidents of the League of Women Voters for Michigan. They answer everything you need to know before General Election Day. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
Tv20detroit.com
Powerball jumps to $800 million; 1 ticket sold Michigan for $1 million prize
(WXYZ) — Once again, no one hit the Powerball on Wednesday night, meaning the jackpot has increased once again to $800 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time. According to Powerball officials, the jackpot is only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and this one is...
Tv20detroit.com
Conservancy group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
(WXYZ) — Tens of thousands of acres in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are now under protection after a group acquired the land. The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands. TNC bought 22,700 acres...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan state Christmas tree to be harvested on Saturday
LANSING, Mich. — Christmas is right around the corner, which means that it's time to deck the halls and hang the lights on the Michigan state Capitol tree!. This year's tree, donated by Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck of St. Johns, is a 63-foot spruce tree. On Friday, Oct....
Tv20detroit.com
Here are the best tools, apps to help avoid stop and go traffic across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Between construction and the uptick in the number of people on the roads, getting around metro Detroit can be a nightmare at times. “Awful, awful. I have to take the road now,” Alicia Williams said. She lives near WB I-696. "It usually takes me 10 minutes...
Tv20detroit.com
Sports and Halloween festivities taking over metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It'll be a busy weekend of sports and Halloween festivities in metro Detroit. The Lions, Pistons and Red Wings are home, and the city of Detroit is hosting a Michigan vs. Michigan State Football Watch Party. There are also family-friendly and adult Halloween events taking place.
Tv20detroit.com
Lear to open $80M manufacturing facility EV battery component plant in Michigan
Lear Corporate announced Thursday it will open a new $80 million manufacturing facility in Michigan to build electric vehicle batteries. According to the company, General Motors selected Lear to exclusively supply the Battery Discount Unit (BDU) on all full-size trucks and SUVs using GM's Ultium EV platform through 2030. Now,...
Tv20detroit.com
What to know before shopping for over-the-counter hearing aids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of Americans who have experienced some form of hearing loss are now able to purchase hearing aids over the counter without the need for a prescription or hearing examination. FOX 17 spoke with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation on what to know before shopping for...
Tv20detroit.com
New program aims to address teacher shortages in Michigan
(WXYZ) — A new move and announcement came down on Thursday morning aimed at addressing the ongoing teacher crisis in Michigan. It's an issue we've been reporting on for months. At the start of the school year, 53% of public schools across the country felt understaffed. According to the...
Tv20detroit.com
Calvin University to add football program in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is adding a football program to its athletics department in 2023. The university tells FOX 17 the news comes as part of its strategic plan, which was approved by its Board of Trustees on Friday. In addition to football, Calvin University says it...
Tv20detroit.com
Constant marijuana smell from Orion Township industrial complex raises concerns
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some people living in Orion Township say their neighborhoods reek of marijuana. An industrial complex located on Premier Road is the culprit, according to the city's supervisor. "We are the marijuana community now," said Matt Skoda, a resident of Orion Township. "We don't want...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Medicine says more than 33K patients possibly impacted by data breach
(WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine said Thursday that compromised employee email accounts may have exposed the health information of about 33,850 patients. “Patient privacy is extremely important to us, and we take this matter very seriously. Michigan Medicine took steps immediately to investigate this matter and is implementing additional safeguards to reduce risk to our patients and help prevent recurrence,” said Jeanne Strickland, Michigan Medicine chief compliance officer, in a press release.
Tv20detroit.com
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
Tv20detroit.com
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman has been convicted of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite promising donors every cent would go to the wall. Timothy Shea was convicted Friday in Manhattan federal court after a one-week retrial after another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring. Shea was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. A lawyer for Shea had argued to jurors that his client was only reimbursed for expenses he incurred for his work on behalf of the wall.
Tv20detroit.com
Judge to issue decision of whether case against Christopher Schurr goes to court on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge will issue a decision on Monday as to whether the case against the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya will head to trial. WATCH:. The Kent County judge made the announcement on day...
Tv20detroit.com
'Wild' accusations during gubernatorial debate turn out solid in proper context
(WXYZ) — The final gubernatorial debate presented by 7 Action News took place Wednesday night at Oakland College. Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon went head to head, slinging accusations back and forth. They sparred on a number of issues, everything from abortion to education. Many...
Tv20detroit.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley appear in court Friday
(WXYZ) — James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, faced a judge on Friday. It comes just days after their son, Ethan, admitted to killing four of his classmates and shooting seven others in a mass shooting inside the high school on Nov. 30.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM
DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR ALL OF METRO DETROIT UNTIL 10 AM. Today: Fog could hang on for most of the morning in some areas. It will then be mostly sunny with a high of 60°. Wind: E 5 mph. Sunday: Increasing clouds with a high of 60°. The first...
