Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Lawsuit Against BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in Connection with Proposed Sale of the Company at $9.50 Per Share
Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or the "Company") BTRS. On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50 per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of this proposed sale of the Company to EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price.
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
CLR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Going-Private Transaction of Continental Resources, Inc.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Continental Resources, Inc. ("Continental" or the "Company") CLR stock prior to October 18, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers ofRumbleON, Inc. ("RumbleON" or the "Company") RMBL. Investors who purchased RumbleON sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rmbl.
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
What's Going On With Intel Shares
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher by 9.54% to $28.78 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. The Santa Clara, California-based company's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SunPower Corporation - SPWR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SunPower Corporation (""SunPower" or the "Company") SPWR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether SunPower and certain of its...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Core Scientific investments or...
Gatos Silver Provides Bi-weekly Status Report
Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its March 18, 2022 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon and the notes thereto, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 relating to the audited annual financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its annual filings by the filing deadline of March 31, 2022. In its May 13, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in the filing of its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of May 16, 2022. In its August 5, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in filing its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at June 30, 2022 and for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of August 15, 2022.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
If You Invested $1,000 In HEXO Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. HEXO's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in...
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSP, YSG and USB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
