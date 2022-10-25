ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk

ABC News
 2 days ago

A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday.

Tyler Roenz, 17, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week and is being held in Hall County, where he faces an extradition hearing on Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

The teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the death of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland. The two were reported missing from their home in Harris County on Oct. 13 by the teen’s father.

The next day, Michelle Roenz's body was found in the trunk of car that her son crashed during a police chase in southern Nebraska, authorities said. Investigators have said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

