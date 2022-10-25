Mac students Elizabeth Hrycyna ‘21, Jennings Mergenthal ‘21, and Saiido Noor ‘23, along with Biology Professor Mary Heskel, published the results of their research in an academic journal over the summer. Their article, “Satellite observations of NO2 indicate legacy impacts of redlining in U.S. Midwestern cities,” appeared in Elementa: Science of the Anthropocene. The project is just the latest in a long line of examples of Macalester students and faculty collaborating to produce original research worthy of publication. It’s likely the first time, however, that the participants never met in-person while working together.

