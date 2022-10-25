ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPG Talk Radio

Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican

In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
newjerseymonitor.com

New and final deadline for applicants to New Jersey’s immigrant worker fund

The deadline for residents to submit documents to receive money from the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund has been extended through Nov. 30. That will be the final deadline for the 15,000 applicants who have not yet submitted all the necessary documentation to the state, the Department of Human Services said in a statement to the New Jersey Monitor.
KSLTV

What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says

New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids

After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
njspotlightnews.org

Bill advances to update NJ’s concealed-carry requirements

States like New Jersey have been overhauling their concealed-carry laws after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this past summer. A new bill in Trenton would designate sensitive places where gun owners may not carry concealed guns; it would also require them to buy insurance. On Monday, the state Assembly Oversight,...
WHYY

New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
basinnow.com

What Is ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ On The Utah Voter’s Ballot?

If you’ve wondered what ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ on the Utah ballot is all about then you are not alone. Representative Scott Chew shared with Evans Family Media that many people are asking about what it is and what they need to know. The Amendment asks voters if they are For or Against a change relating to special sessions of the Utah Legislature and deals with the Legislature’s ability to spend money in an emergency. Representative Chew referred to information that House Speaker Brad Wilson shared with FOX 13 News. “Currently, the legislature has the ability to call itself into special session in the event of an emergency or some other big event to deal with urgent matters. Constitutional Amendment A raises the cap in the amount of money the legislature can deal with in a special session they call,” said Wilson. As it stands now, the Legislature is capped at 1 percent of the state’s budget that can be spent in an emergency and this amendment would change that to 5 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as what prompted this proposed amendment. Information about ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ can be linked to through Vote.Utah.gov.
