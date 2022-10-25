Read full article on original website
Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican
In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
newjerseymonitor.com
New and final deadline for applicants to New Jersey’s immigrant worker fund
The deadline for residents to submit documents to receive money from the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund has been extended through Nov. 30. That will be the final deadline for the 15,000 applicants who have not yet submitted all the necessary documentation to the state, the Department of Human Services said in a statement to the New Jersey Monitor.
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
Major NJ GOP strategist didn't deny 2020 election results. Many of his clients do.
William Stepien, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump, testifies for the Jan. 6 Committee. Bill Stepien, the one-time campaign chief for former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Chris Christie, continues to prosper. [ more › ]
KSLTV
What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says
New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids
After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate
After the debate wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate.
Full N.J. Assembly vote on concealed carry bill could come as early as this week, committee chair says
Democratic state lawmakers have proposed updates to New Jersey’s concealed carry requirements after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling threw the state’s existing laws into flux. Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee Chairman Joe Danielsen (D-Somerset) said the full General Assembly could vote on the measure as early...
wbgo.org
Assembly vote on proposed changes to N.J. concealed carry legislation could come later this week, chairman says
Democratic state lawmakers have proposed updates to New Jersey’s concealed carry requirements after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling threw the state’s existing laws into flux. Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee Chairman Joe Danielsen (D-Somerset) said the full General Assembly could vote on the measure as early...
There’s A Huge Issue With Political Commercials Airing In New Jersey
You can easily tell that it is election in New Jersey season because there are political commercials everywhere. Before you get your panties in a wad, this piece will not promote the idea of avoiding politics all together. I just have a bit of an issue with the types of...
njspotlightnews.org
Bill advances to update NJ’s concealed-carry requirements
States like New Jersey have been overhauling their concealed-carry laws after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this past summer. A new bill in Trenton would designate sensitive places where gun owners may not carry concealed guns; it would also require them to buy insurance. On Monday, the state Assembly Oversight,...
Pa. House GOP pushes for audit of Krasner's office finances
The chair of the Pennsylvania House Select Committee investigating the Philadelphia DA’s Office had to clarify a statement, after he told the House Judiciary Committee it was the attorney general who recommended the investigation.
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
Panel makes changes to proposed concealed carry law after concerns retired officers could be charged
A state Assembly panel has made some changes to a new bill that could restrict the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey.
basinnow.com
What Is ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ On The Utah Voter’s Ballot?
If you’ve wondered what ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ on the Utah ballot is all about then you are not alone. Representative Scott Chew shared with Evans Family Media that many people are asking about what it is and what they need to know. The Amendment asks voters if they are For or Against a change relating to special sessions of the Utah Legislature and deals with the Legislature’s ability to spend money in an emergency. Representative Chew referred to information that House Speaker Brad Wilson shared with FOX 13 News. “Currently, the legislature has the ability to call itself into special session in the event of an emergency or some other big event to deal with urgent matters. Constitutional Amendment A raises the cap in the amount of money the legislature can deal with in a special session they call,” said Wilson. As it stands now, the Legislature is capped at 1 percent of the state’s budget that can be spent in an emergency and this amendment would change that to 5 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as what prompted this proposed amendment. Information about ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ can be linked to through Vote.Utah.gov.
NJ mayor’s race devolves into personal hatred (Opinion)
The mayor of Jackson is experiencing the low level of NJ politics first-hand. From social media posts with a noose to someone spitting at his daughter as she put up signs, it's gettin' ugly. It does seem today that people have no boundaries. They seem, to feel that if you...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Rivers Council proposes change on how water is paid for in the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, the Utah Rivers Council said in a new report water in Utah is wasted because users know it’s cheap. The Council wants to see a change to Utah’s tax code, by phasing out the practice of collecting for water use through property taxes.
BET
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
Pa. lawmaker introduces resolution to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner
Pennsylvania House Republican lawmakers announced on Wednesday their intention to file articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who they say has “tipped the scales of justice in favor of criminals.”. The announcement came two days after a Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order issued a...
