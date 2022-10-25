ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEGR ROCK 103

Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News

By Jason Hall
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtAdi_0imKr1r000
Photo: Getty Images

McDonald's popular McRib sandwich will soon return to its menu, but there's a catch.

The global fast food chain announced the McRib will once again be available on October 31 for a limited time, with the company teasing that it "could be your last chance to taste it" as part of a "farewell tour."

"We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib® is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it," McDonald's said in a press release shared on Monday (October 24). "After three straight years headlining McDonald’s® nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a 'Farewell Tour' – giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald’s restaurants starting Oct. 31.

"Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later.' Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back."

McDonald's also revealed that it plans to sell custom merchandise as part of the McRib's "farewell tour," which will include art, clothing and memorabilia featuring the cult favorite.

Last year, McDonald's brought back the McRib on November 1, two days ahead of National Sandwich Day and created a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary, a first for the company.

The boneless pork sandwich has gained a cult following due to its limited offerings, with many diehard fans going out of their way to track down the sandwich at select locations.

The sandwhich offers barbecue sauce, onions and pickles slathered on a piece of boneless pork all on a hoagie-style bun.

McDonald's initially offered the McRib regionally in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981 before including it on its nationwide menu the following year.

Comments / 17

Camay Campos
2d ago

I never could figure out all the hullabaloo about them, myself. You can go buy those On-Core Barbeque Sauce & 6 Boneless Rib Shaped Patties and home-style buns and have a copycat.

Reply(1)
2
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
TheStreet

McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus

For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's adding five items to its menu - including potato waffles

McDonald's is to add five new items to its menu next week - including potato waffles. Mini potato waffles will be added to the breakfast menu for the first time. The waffles will come in a portion of three for £1.39, and you'll be able to order them as part of a breakfast meal from Wednesday, October 19.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone

Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
CALIFORNIA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Greyson F

Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming Soon

Grab an original Bobby Flay burger.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to celebrity chefs and food personalities, fewer icons are bigger than Bobby Flay. The king of the grill typically has at least one programming appearance on Food Network at least once a day, and with everything from competitions to hosting to sharing his recipes, it’s possible to catch him just about at all hours somewhere on cable programming (or on demand via any number of favorite streaming apps). Of course, while showing off his mug and traveling around with Giada De Laurentiis might be fun, his first culinary passion has always been working in restaurants. And now, one of his own namesakes is making its way to Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
Mashed

The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made

A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
ComicBook

McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
724
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy