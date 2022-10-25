ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
Starving Actor Food Reviews says Home Team BBQ in West Ashley is the Best BBQ ever – Check out this new video

CHARLESTON, SC
5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
LADSON, SC
EPA approves land for ‘Magnolia Project’ development in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders said Thursday they have received key approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency to begin developing an area of land that has gone unclaimed for nearly two decades. The Magnolia Project would bring approximately 4,000 housing units to accommodate the city’s growing population and add retail and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
West Ashley neighborhood goes all out with Halloween displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and residents across the Lowcountry are busy preparing their homes for trick-or-treaters. For one neighborhood, Carolina Bay in West Ashley, decorating for the spookiest time of year is serious business. What started as just a few over-the-top displays has turned into some healthy competition for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
LADSON, SC
Coastal Carolina Fair opens in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The annual Coastal Carolina Fair is underway at Exchange Park in Ladson. Most fairgoers have their eyes and stomachs on fair food for the first day. “They always have good food and it’s just a good time to spend with family. They have a little arts and crafts center where you can […]
LADSON, SC
Three community gardens coming to Tri-County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is an organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community transformation. Officials say one of the latest ways they plan to meet this goal is by increasing access to fresh produce in communities that lack these resources. Trident United Way’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
Getting Spooky in Charleston: A Halloween Driving Tour

Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year and every year, I take my kids and drive around Charleston to look at the incredivble. This year, I asked around and compiled a list of the top homes or neighborhoods to witness spectacular Halloween decorations and here they are!. Looking for...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston makes National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Geographic unveiled Wednesday its annual list of the Best of the World 25 “must-see destinations,” which includes the Holy City. The list is themed around travel destinations and experiences which the magazine said: “leverages the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities, natural and built environments, and sense of […]
Charleston, SC

