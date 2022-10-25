Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
charlestondaily.net
Starving Actor Food Reviews says Home Team BBQ in West Ashley is the Best BBQ ever – Check out this new video
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina named by National Geographic Travel as one of the 35 Best World Destinations for 2023
National Geographic Travel has named its 35 Best World Destinations for 2023. We are so proud to announce that Charleston, South Carolina was named #5 on the list. Here is what National Geographic has said about our beautiful home:. South Carolina’s largest city addresses a grimmer aspect of its history...
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
EPA approves land for ‘Magnolia Project’ development in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders said Thursday they have received key approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency to begin developing an area of land that has gone unclaimed for nearly two decades. The Magnolia Project would bring approximately 4,000 housing units to accommodate the city’s growing population and add retail and […]
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Vet ER doctors drop nearly 50%, forcing some animal hospitals to close doors
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Whether it's late at night or odd hours on the weekend, veterinarian emergency rooms stay open 24/7. However, places like the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Mount Pleasant and Summerville have closed their doors at times due to the doctor turnover rate. “It's a...
West Ashley neighborhood goes all out with Halloween displays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and residents across the Lowcountry are busy preparing their homes for trick-or-treaters. For one neighborhood, Carolina Bay in West Ashley, decorating for the spookiest time of year is serious business. What started as just a few over-the-top displays has turned into some healthy competition for […]
Officials warn parents about rainbow fentanyl amid Halloween
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Halloween is just around the corner and for many kids, it involves dressing up as their favorite character and enjoying some of their favorite candy. But, there is a new warning about a harmful drug that looks like your child’s favorite candy. Rainbow fentanyl is a dangerous drug that could be […]
Fire burns at Colleton County mobile home for second time
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home that officials believe was intentionally set on fire earlier this year burned for a second time Thursday night. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the single wide mobile home burning near the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road. Fire officials said half the building […]
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
charlestondaily.net
Very Special Lowcountry Event: Charleston Oyster Week – OystoberFEST: Friday, November 11, 2022 – Tickets on sale now
When: Friday, November 11, 2022 – 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Where: Private Mansion – 1466 Winton Road, Mt Pleasant 29464. Join us as we usher in Oyster Roast Season in The Low Country. OYSTERS Ultra Premium Raw Bar, Grilled Oysters 3 Ways, Low Country Oyster Roast...
Train conductor spots body near South Carolina railroad tracks
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A body was found Wednesday in North Charleston by a train conductor who noticed it near the tracks and called a co-worker, authorities said. North Charleston police were called at about 11 a.m. to investigate a body found near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue. A CSX Transportation employee told […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
Coastal Carolina Fair opens in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The annual Coastal Carolina Fair is underway at Exchange Park in Ladson. Most fairgoers have their eyes and stomachs on fair food for the first day. “They always have good food and it’s just a good time to spend with family. They have a little arts and crafts center where you can […]
live5news.com
Three community gardens coming to Tri-County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is an organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community transformation. Officials say one of the latest ways they plan to meet this goal is by increasing access to fresh produce in communities that lack these resources. Trident United Way’s...
momcollective.com
Getting Spooky in Charleston: A Halloween Driving Tour
Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year and every year, I take my kids and drive around Charleston to look at the incredivble. This year, I asked around and compiled a list of the top homes or neighborhoods to witness spectacular Halloween decorations and here they are!. Looking for...
Charleston makes National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Geographic unveiled Wednesday its annual list of the Best of the World 25 “must-see destinations,” which includes the Holy City. The list is themed around travel destinations and experiences which the magazine said: “leverages the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities, natural and built environments, and sense of […]
Comments / 2