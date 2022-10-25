Read full article on original website
North Texas Halloween forecast: No tricks, just treats!
DALLAS — Another round of widespread rain has come and gone. And it was really great to see it!. But what now? Well, it's just treats for North Texas weather as we approach Halloween!. Trick-or-Treat Forecast. Monday afternoon will be fairly similar to Sunday with mostly to partly sunny...
Texas drought hurting Christmas trees, farmers to import out-of-state
GREENVILLE, Texas — Christmas tree farms across the state are feeling the effects of the drought. It will ultimately result in a scarcity in product and a bump in prices. "This has probably been the worst year because of the drought," said Woody Woodruff of Kadee Christmas Tree Farm in Greenville.
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
First week of Texas voting has lower turnout than expected
DALLAS — Last week, Texas voters got their first chance to line up and cast a ballot, but across the state those lines have been shorter than expected. Dallas County Republican Chair Jennifer Stoddard Hajdu says the party is feeling confident about numbers they’ve seen so far. “This...
Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small. Big Tex, big crowds, big football. That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering. Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it...
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
What is Vote Early Day?
Vote Early started during the COVID pandemic to help people prepare for elections. WFAA's Chris Sadeghi shares how it's being celebrated in North Texas.
Final Texas audit of 2020 Presidential Election to be released in December
TEXAS, USA — Nov. 8 will be Secretary of State John Scott’s first general election since he took office. And he was blunt and didn’t hesitate to answer when we asked him if the Texas election will be safe. “I think it’s going to be the safest,...
'We wanted to try something new' | Texas man diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer undergoes 'groundbreaking' treatment
DALLAS — Brian Hacker is tough, sharp and straightforward. He builds custom vehicles for a living. Three years ago on his birthday, he experienced unshakable pain. "I ended up going into the hospital," Hacker said. At the time, he thought it was kidney stones, but it wasn't. "Facing your...
Political reporters roundtable: Is Texas finally getting closer to having casinos?
Gov. Greg Abbott says he's open to at least casinos pitching the state on opening in Texas. Is that really a possibility?
Inside Texas Politics: What can we learn from early voting numbers?
Midterm elections are right around the corner. What can we learn from early voting numbers? We break it down this week on Inside Texas Politics.
Can Democrats in Tarrant County replicate the success they had in 2018 and 2020?
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never...
Mike Collier campaign asks Texas broadcasters remove Dan Patrick’s latest television commercial
DALLAS — An attorney for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier is asking Texas television stations to remove an attack ad produced by Dan Patrick or require Patrick to substantiate his claims about Collier. Collier’s attorney, Michael Patrick Doyle, sent the request in a letter to station managers across...
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
Members of Congress from Texas react to violent attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, uptick in violence against lawmakers
DALLAS — Lawmakers from across the country are reacting to the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by man who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. Among elected officials sharing their reactions to Twitter are a number of members of...
