Texas State

WFAA

North Texas Halloween forecast: No tricks, just treats!

DALLAS — Another round of widespread rain has come and gone. And it was really great to see it!. But what now? Well, it's just treats for North Texas weather as we approach Halloween!. Trick-or-Treat Forecast. Monday afternoon will be fairly similar to Sunday with mostly to partly sunny...
WFAA

First week of Texas voting has lower turnout than expected

DALLAS — Last week, Texas voters got their first chance to line up and cast a ballot, but across the state those lines have been shorter than expected. Dallas County Republican Chair Jennifer Stoddard Hajdu says the party is feeling confident about numbers they’ve seen so far. “This...
WFAA

What is Vote Early Day?

Vote Early started during the COVID pandemic to help people prepare for elections. WFAA's Chris Sadeghi shares how it's being celebrated in North Texas.
WFAA

WFAA

