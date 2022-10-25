Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
WOWT
Water main break repairs to keep Farnam Street near UNMC closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works said Friday that work to repair a water main break near UNMC would keep a nearby portion of Farnam Street closed for two weeks. The issue affected Friday morning traffic on Farnam Street around Nebraska Medicine as well as some operations at the medical campus.
Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning
Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
KETV.com
Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
KETV.com
Water main break disrupts traffic near Nebraska Medicine
OMAHA, Neb. — Water from a water main break flooded the area near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road early Friday morning. The break was reported around 6 a.m. Omaha police responded shortly after that to handle traffic issues in the area. MUD also sent crews to the scene for repairs.
kfornow.com
Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Friday Night Accidents
(KFOR October 29, 2022) Two fatal accidents occurred hours apart Friday night in the Capital City. Lincoln Police Sergeant Jason Wesch told KFOR News the first accident occurred around 7 pm when a West bound motorcycle collided with a Northbound truck at the intersection of 11th and Adams. The second accident happened around 10:30 pm as a northbound motorcyclist exiting the downtown area on Interstate-180 ran into the back of a northbound vehicle. Both motorcyclists died as a result of their injuries. Both accidents remain under investigation and names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of Next of Kin.
klin.com
City Getting Rid Of Purple Street Lights
City officials announced on Wednesday afternoon that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion Project completed in 2019 have turned from white to purple. “Because the purple hue...
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
KETV.com
Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors
VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
KSNB Local4
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Interstate Crash Victim Identified
The crash was around four a.m. this past Sunday on northbound I-29 at Mile Marker 50 in Council Bluffs, and Bluffs Police now say the driver is identified as 32 year old Darian Davis of Lincoln, Nebraska. They also say the investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
KETV.com
No one injured after truck crashes into building near Sapp Bros in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a building near Sapp Bros in Omaha on Thursday morning. Around 6:10 a.m., a pickup truck traveling westbound on the Sapp Brothers Drive access road lost control, according to witnesses. Witnesses said the truck then went across...
KETV.com
'They're safe because of him': Passerby saves four people from house fire in Red Oak
OMAHA, Neb. — Terrifying video out of Red Oak, Iowa, shows children escape from their home as it goes up in flames. The children's mother says her kids made it out safe, thanks to someone nearby who jumped into action. Tender Lehman says she was in Montana for a...
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which happened in March, after he pleaded no contest. An...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
WOWT
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
