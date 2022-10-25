Victoria Beckham Shares The Only Way She'd Agree To Spice Girls Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Posh Spice may be down for a reunion, but it would have to be under a very specific circumstance. During her appearance on this week's Watch Watch Happens Live , Victoria Beckham opened up to host Andy Cohen about a potential Spice Girl reunion tour.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said in response to a fan's question about a reunion. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

Cohen then asked if the Spice Girls would be open to a hologram concert, similar to the one that ABBA put on in London. According to People , the show was orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller . Cohen and fellow guest, Anne Hathaway , both suggested the name, "Hologram Spice."

"That's a great idea," Beckham responded. "That is a good idea."

Last year, the beloved girl group announced a major surprise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Spice . The Spice Girls released a deluxe edition of the album called Spice25 . "To mark the 25th Anniversary of our debut album ‘Spice’ we are releasing a limited edition collection of vinyl and cassettes PLUS a 2CD deluxe featuring some previously unreleased tracks and demos," they wrote. "Thank you to the best fans in the world for your continued support and for sticking with us 25 years on, we love you!!!"