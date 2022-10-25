Ozzfest This Year Will Be Free, Staged In The Metaverse

Photo: Getty Images North America

Ozzfest 2022 will take place next month in the Metaverse, where fans can experience it via virtual or augmented reality.

The iconic heavy music festival will be hosted in Decentraland from November 10 - 13. More than 100 acts are booked to perform, including the festival's co-founder and namesake, Ozzy Osbourne .

"Set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature, the Festival will feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences," reads a statement from Metaverse.

The other acts scheduled to perform will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ozzfest 2022 will be free to attend; users do not need a VR headset to enjoy it.