Albuquerque, NM

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Returned To 'High School Musical' Set

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens got the internet excited when she returned to East High in Albuquerque, New Mexico this summer. Now, she has shared the real reason she was back on the set of the High School Musical movies nearly 15 years after the third and final installment of the movies debuted in theaters.

"My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake — he's a baseball player," she told Entertainment Weekly this month , referring to her boyfriend Cole Tucker. "So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, 'I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time's sake.'"

Fans may be disappointed to find out that her visit had nothing to do with a reunion. Especially after her co-starts Zac Effron and Kaycee Stroh also visited the set around the same time. However, they'll get to see Hudgens on their screens again soon.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Hudgens and her best friend , musician GG Magree , will be starring in a movie about their "intimate journey into the supernatural realm." Dead Hot: Season of the Witch will follow the two friends as they explore Salem, Mass. to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting, and connecting with the spirit world. The two friends recently finished shooting the eight-day journey that will be turned into a 90-minute reality film described as a “coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power, and sisterhood.” The film is currently in post-production and being shopped to outlets, Variety reports.

