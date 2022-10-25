ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News

By Jason Hall
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtAdi_0imKniog00
Photo: Getty Images

McDonald's popular McRib sandwich will soon return to its menu, but there's a catch.

The global fast food chain announced the McRib will once again be available on October 31 for a limited time, with the company teasing that it "could be your last chance to taste it" as part of a "farewell tour."

"We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib® is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it," McDonald's said in a press release shared on Monday (October 24). "After three straight years headlining McDonald’s® nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a 'Farewell Tour' – giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald’s restaurants starting Oct. 31.

"Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later.' Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back."

McDonald's also revealed that it plans to sell custom merchandise as part of the McRib's "farewell tour," which will include art, clothing and memorabilia featuring the cult favorite.

Last year, McDonald's brought back the McRib on November 1, two days ahead of National Sandwich Day and created a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary, a first for the company.

The boneless pork sandwich has gained a cult following due to its limited offerings, with many diehard fans going out of their way to track down the sandwich at select locations.

The sandwhich offers barbecue sauce, onions and pickles slathered on a piece of boneless pork all on a hoagie-style bun.

McDonald's initially offered the McRib regionally in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981 before including it on its nationwide menu the following year.

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
thebrag.com

The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online

McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Deseret News

Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item

For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
People

The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nationalhogfarmer.com

McDonald's McRib returns for a farewell tour

The McRib is back … but this could be your last chance to get it. After three straight years headlining McDonald's nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a "Farewell Tour" – giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald's restaurants starting Oct. 31.
Mashed

The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made

A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
disneyfoodblog.com

Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken Wraps?! Say No More, KFC.

We love all things food here at DFB — it’s kind of our thing after all. Sure, we’re experts when it comes to Disney food, but sometimes even a non-Disney snack comes along that we think deserves to join the conversation. We recently shared our review of the new Adult Happy Meal from McDonald’s, and we can’t wait for the Halloween Happy Meal Buckets to come back soon either. But now, it’s time to find out what a different fast food joint is serving up — let’s see what the Colonel is cookin’ at KFC!
ATLANTA, GA
LivingCheap

Enjoy five days of Halloween deals at Wendy’s

Oct. 27 – FREE large fries with any purchase. Oct. 28 – Buy-one-get-one FREE Dave’s Single Hamburger. Oct. 30 – Buy-one-get-one FREE Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Oct. 31 – FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase. Plus, don’t forget, Wendy’s popular BOO! Books are available. For...
DoYouRemember?

Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru

Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
Albany Herald

No, McDonald's Isn't Getting Rid of the McRib

Very few fast-food items achieve iconic status. Aside from McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report Big Mac and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King's Whopper, it's hard to argue that any sandwich has reached that level.
Food Beast

McDonald’s 'Adult Happy Meals' Are Listed For Up To $300,000 On eBay

I guess you can’t put a price on nostalgia. McDonald’s recent "adult Happy Meal" collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market has been wildly popular amongst fans of collectables. Having already sold out at many McDonald’s locations across the US, many have looked to the secondary market in an attempt to get their hands on one of the limited-edition toys.
couponingwithrachel.com

Buy 1 Pair of Boots & Get 2 FREE Pairs at JCPenney

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. **Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. For a limited time, JCPenney online is offering a Buy 1, Get 2 Free Sale on select boots for the family! Even better, you can mix and match so everyone can grab a new pair of boots. Popular sizes and styles are selling out fast so make sure to grab your favorites.
AOL Corp

Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27

Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
1K+
Followers
233
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy