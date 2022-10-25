ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Video Shows First Renderings Of Upcoming New NFL Stadium

By Jason Hall
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQVM6_0imKnhvx00
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have released a video featuring renderings of their upcoming new stadium .

The renderings show a domed, futuristic stadium with a large video screen outside of the facility.

The Titans reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, Axios ' Nate Rau initially reported on October 17, prior to confirmation from the franchise.

The stadium is expected to be located east of Nissan Stadium's current location near Interstate 24 as part of the recently approved redevelopment plan for the East Bank waterfront neighborhood in downtown Nashville.

The Titans are reportedly expected to bring about $800 million in private revenue, sources with knowledge told Axios .

The stadium is also expected to be funded through government sources, including $500 million in bonds form the state and a 1% tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, as well as sales taxes collected both within the new facility and in the surrounding 130-acre campus along the East Bank.

A new, domed stadium would make Nashville a serious contender to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours taking place in the winter months, which has alluded the rapidly growing tourism destination in the past.

The outdoor Nissan Stadium has served as the Titans' home since 1999, with the franchise playing at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Tennessee Oilers during the 1998 NFL season, following their move to Nashville from Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)

Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014.   The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.  “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job

The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Peyton Manning Makes Undeniable Point In Mac Jones Defense

It’s hard to know what to believe when it comes to Mac Jones, Bill Belichick, Bailey Zappe and the Patriots offense. New England finds itself in a full-fledged quarterback controversy after an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Jones made his return from an ankle injury and started the game. He lasted just three drives, pulled after throwing a second-quarter interception. Zappe led two touchdown drives on his first two drives, and Jones never returned.
atozsports.com

Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL

Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
atozsports.com

Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans

In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
CHICAGO, IL
WSMV

City leaders have questions about Titans’ stadium deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans fans may be excited after getting a glimpse into what the proposed football stadium would look like, but for some city leaders, it’s less about the look of the stadium and more about the details of the deal. Specifically, the dollar amounts not...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Titans announce renderings of new stadium

On Tuesday, the Titans announced the first renderings of their new stadium project. Designed by the same firm that’s worked on Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders in Las Vegas, the stadium would be around 1.7 million square feet and have a capacity of approximately 60,000. “We envision a...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

5-star Aalyah Del Rosario to announce on Tuesday

The LSU women’s basketball program has reeled in three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and now head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are eyeing a fourth addition. On Tuesday, 5-star Aalyah Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 post player, will announce her college choice at 3:10 CT. She will choose between four of the top women’s basketball programs in the country in LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NHL

Mike Fisher, Preds Foundation Give Back at Fourth Annual Clay Shoot

Annual Celebrity Tournament Presented by TETRA Hearing Raises Nearly $75,000 for Preds Foundation. Part of the DNA of any Nashville Predators player is giving back to the community. From getting the team's young prospects involved in Rookie Community Day to an entire week dedicated to service, an emphasis is placed...
NASHVILLE, TN
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
1K+
Followers
205
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy