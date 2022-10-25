Read full article on original website
Tina Winkler
6d ago
She needs to stay home and take care of Joe Joe don’t know what day it is
Reply(1)
7
Donald Bolduc's Chances of Beating Maggie Hassan, According to Polls
Senator Maggie Hassan is favored to hold on to her New Hampshire seat even though a major poll shows that Republican challenger Donald Bolduc is gaining on her. The Democratic lawmaker will face Bolduc in a live debate on Thursday organized by local news outlets including New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR).
New Hampshire GOP Candidate Annoyed By Audience Reaction To His Vote Fraud Claim
Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire, scolded a debate audience when members laughed at his bizarre claim about out-of-state voters. Bolduc, a far-right candidate and Army veteran, had peddled false claims about the 2020 presidential election before he distanced himself from them following his Republican primary victory last month.
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
KEYT
Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview
First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling...
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
GOP Senate campaign arm jumping back into New Hampshire
The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is jumping back into the New Hampshire Senate race after the GOP’s top Senate super PAC announced that it would bail on the state and Republican nominee Don Bolduc and with polling showing a potentially tightening race. An NRSC official said that the...
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed
Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims
Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Sununu tells NBC's Chuck Todd he's 'in a bubble' while clashing over voter priorities ahead of midterms
NBC anchor Chuck Todd clashed with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R., over his support for Senate candidate Don Bolduc on Sunday's installment of "Meet the Press."
Tom Sherman: Better Solutions to NH’s Issues
Seacoast Current invited the Democrats and Republican candidates in the First Congressional District, U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races for a "live to tape" unedited interview lasting 10-15 minutes with Dan Alexander and SNHU Civic Scholar and founder of NH Political Capital Dean Spiliotes. Democrat Dr. Tom Sherman cleared up two...
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan had a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in the CT-5 congressional race's first public poll.
KRGV
US Senator Bernie Sanders makes tour stop in McAllen
There are still five days left for early voting, and the Democratic Party made a push to voters in the Valley. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was in McAllen Sunday as a part of his multi-state tour. "Your vote right here in this district could determine which party controls the U.S....
WBOY
Vermont’s lone US House member eyes move up to Senate
NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House for the past 16 years has always embraced his role as a liberal Democrat but says he’ll take the state’s tradition of working across the political aisle with him if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate next month.
FOX 28 Spokane
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
