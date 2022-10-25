ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Seacoast Current

Only One Weekend Left to Hit These Haunted Attractions in New Hampshire and Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's sad to say, but the spooky season is almost over. With Halloween coming up next week, there is little time left to do all the spooky things that you wanted to do this October. Luckily, there is still one weekend left for you to hit these located haunted attractions in Maine and New Hampshire.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Magazine: Two NH Ski Resorts Among The Best

Two ski resorts in New Hampshire are among the best in the country according to Ski magazine. Bretton Woods is ranked number-four and Waterville Valley is ranked 14th. The magazine says Bretton Woods has slope side condos and townhouses, good dining and varied family activities. It cites Waterville Valley’s intermediate cruising on 265 skiable acres and many amenities in what is described as its charming New England white-clapboard village.
WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
WCAX

What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated. The book tells...
VERMONT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
WSBS

What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?

Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
