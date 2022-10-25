Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Jasper defeats Hardin-Jefferson 28 to 8 in the rain
In conditions better suited for fish than high school football the Jasper Bulldogs traveled to Sour Lake to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in a game where it rained more than just about anything else on the field Jasper remained undefeated in district play winning 28 to 8. It was one of the few games in the area as many of the other schools had opted to play the night before on Thursday due to the weather situation that was forecast for Friday night.
therecordlive.com
Lady Bobcats edge Anahuac to take second place
Orangefield needed five sets on Tuesday, October 25, to edge past the Anahuac Lady Panthers. The Lady Bobcats captured second place in their district with the exciting win. Anahuac won the first set 25-23 overcoming a 14-7 deficit to the Lady Bobcats in the process. Orangefield took the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20 leading most of the way in both sets. The Lady Panthers forced a deciding set winning 25-21 in the fourth set.
KFDM-TV
Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game rescheduled
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game has been moved to tonight at 7:30pm at Raider Stadium. Tonight's Middle School, Freshman, and JV football games have all been canceled. Lumberton ISD released the following statement:. Dear LISD Family, Due to the anticipated rain, and severe...
12newsnow.com
Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas
LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night. Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season. Lumberton piled it on Little...
KFDM-TV
Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston
HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
Warren, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
12newsnow.com
Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler makes the week 10 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler. The week ten game of the week featured Nederland High School at Port Neches-Groves High School for Mid-County Madness. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz...
therecordlive.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, Orange area
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
therecordlive.com
Tony Fontenot, 51, Beaumont
Tony Fontenot, 51, of Beaumont, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his home. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on March 24, 1971, he was the son of Roy V. Fontenot and Mona (Arville) Fontenot. Tony was a Crane Operator for S&B Engineers and Constructors. He was a good ole country boy at heart and loved woodworking, four wheelers, anything to do with guns, trucks, and cars. Tony was a family man and enjoyed fishing and beach trips with friends and family. A good car ride to look at old houses was one of his favorite things to do. Tony was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.
therecordlive.com
Betty Sue Alcorn, 81, Orange
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange. Betty Sue Austin Alcorn was born in the small West Texas town of Quanah On November 6, 1941 to Bennie and Hazel Austin. We were not there but were sure the sky parted and the angels sang. The Austins left Quanah for Orange, Texas when Betty Sue was a freshman in High School. Betty Sue soon met the love of her life, Bill Alcorn; they married on a Sunday, September 11, 1960. They began a family starting with daughters Jayma, Jodi, and then their son Jared. Jayma was a planned bundle of joy evident by the many baby picture books and old home movies. Jodi may not have been an exactly planned bundle of joy, but Betty Sue always claimed she wasn’t sure how Jared came to be, evident by the fact he is in very few home movies and his baby book is incomplete to this day. Betty Sue and Bill lived a happy life in Orange for many years. Betty Sue was the secretary at the local chapter of the Camp Fire Girls for 13 years and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed activities that involved knitting, crocheting or sitting. Betty Sue also had 6 Grandchildren, the real loves of her life: Chelsea, Sam, Jaycie, and Shelby along with 2 Great Grandchildren: Shepherd and Avery. We are certain Sam and Kourtney’s special delivery would be added to this list in the Spring of 2023. Betty Sue enjoyed simple pleasures in life, she was always up for a good book, nap or a snack. Her missing diabetic ID bracelet being found in her ever present living room candy bowl was further proof she enjoyed her sweets. Betty Sue is survived by her children, Jayma and husband Dan, Jodi and husband Shane, and Jared. Her grandchildren, Chelsea and husband Brandon, Sam and wife Kourtney, Jaycie and Shelby and her great grandchildren Shepherd and Avery. During Betty Sue’s life of almost 81 years, she was a good Christian, good mother, good grandmother; and friend, who, for the most part, was a complete and utter “joy.”In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Camp Red Oak Springs, 5522 Kusnir Loop Orange, TX 77632.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches-Groves, Nederland drum lines face off for Mid-County Madness battle
The bands met in the PN-G auxiliary gym on Thursday evening. This is all in anticipation of the big game between the schools on Friday.
therecordlive.com
Larry Stimac, 70, Orange
Larry Stimac, 70, of Orange, passed away on October 22, 2022 in Orange, TX. Born in Woodville, TX, on November 18, 1951, he was the son of John and Freddie Stimac. Throughout Larry’s life he was a lover of cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed music, country being his favorite, and spending his time working with plants. Larry will be missed greatly by all those who grew to know him.
kogt.com
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
kjas.com
Warren ISD Athletic Director issues statement about social media posts by students
Warren ISD Athletic Director Austin Smithey on Thursday issued a public statement regarding social media posts allegedly made by Warren High School students in the last few days and directed at students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. Hemphill defeated Warren 44-12 on Friday,...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
