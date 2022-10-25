Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Betty Sue Alcorn, 81, Orange
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange. Betty Sue Austin Alcorn was born in the small West Texas town of Quanah On November 6, 1941 to Bennie and Hazel Austin. We were not there but were sure the sky parted and the angels sang. The Austins left Quanah for Orange, Texas when Betty Sue was a freshman in High School. Betty Sue soon met the love of her life, Bill Alcorn; they married on a Sunday, September 11, 1960. They began a family starting with daughters Jayma, Jodi, and then their son Jared. Jayma was a planned bundle of joy evident by the many baby picture books and old home movies. Jodi may not have been an exactly planned bundle of joy, but Betty Sue always claimed she wasn’t sure how Jared came to be, evident by the fact he is in very few home movies and his baby book is incomplete to this day. Betty Sue and Bill lived a happy life in Orange for many years. Betty Sue was the secretary at the local chapter of the Camp Fire Girls for 13 years and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed activities that involved knitting, crocheting or sitting. Betty Sue also had 6 Grandchildren, the real loves of her life: Chelsea, Sam, Jaycie, and Shelby along with 2 Great Grandchildren: Shepherd and Avery. We are certain Sam and Kourtney’s special delivery would be added to this list in the Spring of 2023. Betty Sue enjoyed simple pleasures in life, she was always up for a good book, nap or a snack. Her missing diabetic ID bracelet being found in her ever present living room candy bowl was further proof she enjoyed her sweets. Betty Sue is survived by her children, Jayma and husband Dan, Jodi and husband Shane, and Jared. Her grandchildren, Chelsea and husband Brandon, Sam and wife Kourtney, Jaycie and Shelby and her great grandchildren Shepherd and Avery. During Betty Sue’s life of almost 81 years, she was a good Christian, good mother, good grandmother; and friend, who, for the most part, was a complete and utter “joy.”In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Camp Red Oak Springs, 5522 Kusnir Loop Orange, TX 77632.
therecordlive.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, Orange area
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
therecordlive.com
Larry Stimac, 70, Orange
Larry Stimac, 70, of Orange, passed away on October 22, 2022 in Orange, TX. Born in Woodville, TX, on November 18, 1951, he was the son of John and Freddie Stimac. Throughout Larry’s life he was a lover of cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed music, country being his favorite, and spending his time working with plants. Larry will be missed greatly by all those who grew to know him.
therecordlive.com
County, Orangefield ISD may get $850 million ethane terminal
An Orange County site along the east banks of the Neches River may be getting a methane shipping terminal worth $850 million. Orange County Commissioners Court Monday approved a tax abatement offer to Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The site is off Mansfield Ferry Road and is the Orangefield ISD. The...
therecordlive.com
Charlton "Chuck" Doyle Webb, 61, Orange
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb, age 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Orange, Texas. The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Carlton’s life. Charlton was born to parents Gerald and Marweeda Web in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 7, 1961....
therecordlive.com
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, Orange
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
therecordlive.com
TX Commissioner of higher education tours LSCO campus
ORANGE, TX – The Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas, Dr. Harrison Keller, made a trip to Orange on Tuesday to visit the Lamar State College Orange campus. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson led a tour of the campus and showed the Commissioner the innovative technical and workforce programs that are enabling students to transition immediately to work and to address the immense workforce needs in the area.
therecordlive.com
County extends burn ban for 30 days
The early Tuesday morning cold front did not bring enough rain to alleviate wildfire conditions and Orange County Commissioners Court Tuesday afternoon voted to extend a burn ban for another 30 days. County Judge John Gothia, who had previously issued a burn ban, said he can lift the ban if...
therecordlive.com
Taylor crowned Homecoming Queen for Bridge City
Bridge City High School crowned senior Paige Taylor as 2022 Homecoming Queen on Friday night. Paige was escorted by her father, Gean Hammett III. The announcement was made at halftime of the homecoming bout between the Bridge City Cardinals and Hardin-Jefferson Hawks. Despite the 21-7 loss it was a memorable night filled with spirit and fan fare.
therecordlive.com
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
LUMBERTON over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE —The Battlin’ Bears are coming down to the nitty-gritty of the 2022 regular season and will position themselves for the state playoffs that begin in two weeks. The Raiders have been the surprise team of the area, like LCM was last season. The momentum for the post-season could begin Friday with an upset victory at Lumberton.
therecordlive.com
New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange
Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
therecordlive.com
Orange chamber hold ribbon cutting
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce last week held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for D.R. Horton Homes in the Mallard Lake subdivision off Allie Payne Road. The subdivision is in the city of Orange, which has invested in extending water and sewer lines along Allie Payne in the past few years. The subdivision is in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD and is west of Little Cypress Intermediate School. D.R. Horton reports it is the "largest homebuilder by volume in the United States" and has cleared land for dozens of new houses in Mallard Lake. The new houses average about $350,000, according to the company.
therecordlive.com
Lady Cardinals win another district title going undefeated
The Bridge City Cardinals are the district volleyball champions for the second year in a row. The Lady Cardinals have not lost a district game the last two seasons. The final match in district for the Lady Cardinals was against the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs on Tuesday, October 25, at Bridge City. The Lady Cardinals swept the three sets over the Lady Mustangs 25-16, 25-10, and 25-10.
therecordlive.com
Sales taxes in cities lag behind inflation rate, Countywide sales remain strong
Countywide sales tax collections in August remain above the federal inflation rate, but some cities are lagging behind the inflation rate with sales taxes, according to figures from the Texas Comptroller's Office. The cities of Bridge City and West Orange were the only two getting more in August 2022 compared...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bobcats edge Anahuac to take second place
Orangefield needed five sets on Tuesday, October 25, to edge past the Anahuac Lady Panthers. The Lady Bobcats captured second place in their district with the exciting win. Anahuac won the first set 25-23 overcoming a 14-7 deficit to the Lady Bobcats in the process. Orangefield took the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20 leading most of the way in both sets. The Lady Panthers forced a deciding set winning 25-21 in the fourth set.
therecordlive.com
Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday
The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
therecordlive.com
Cardinals travel to Silsbee on Friday
Bridge City has had a difficult football season. The Cardinals have lost a lot of their starters to injury, and they have lost all but one game this year with two more still to play. Last week was the district game the Cardinals hoped to win against Hardin-Jefferson which had...
therecordlive.com
Mustangs prepare for H-J after bye
To say this has not been a typical football season for West Orange-Stark would be stating the obvious. The Mustangs have their bye this week in preparation for the regular season finale in two weeks. West Orange-Stark entered this year with the highest winning percentage of any program in Texas...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats tangle with Kirbyville
The bye week for a football team is always useful to rest and re-cooperate from injuries. The timing of a bye can be inconvenient at times when it breaks a team's momentum created by consecutive victories. That is the concern for the Orangefield Bobcats who won four straight games to...
