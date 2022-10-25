PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet scored three touchdowns and rushed for 198 yards, his fifth straight 100-yard game, as No. 12 UCLA bounced back with a 38-13 victory over Stanford on Saturday night. It was the sixth 100-yard game of the season for Charbonnet, who also had 61 yards receiving on five catches. The junior leads the nation in all-purpose yards per game at 170.9 and the Pac-12 with 964 yards rushing. The Bruins ran for 324 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry as they improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play. It is UCLA’s best start since 2005, when it won its first eight games. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson had 249 scrimmage yards, including 199 passing, and rushed for a touchdown

STANFORD, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO