Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
kogt.com
Football Games Moved, Volleyball Playoffs Set (Updated)
Update: Thursday morning Bridge City (at Silsbee) and LCM (at Lumberton) have joined the list of games moving to Thursday night. In an attempt to beat some bad weather that is predicted for Friday into Friday night, some football teams have moved their varsity games to Thurday. That includes Deweyville...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats tangle with Kirbyville
The bye week for a football team is always useful to rest and re-cooperate from injuries. The timing of a bye can be inconvenient at times when it breaks a team's momentum created by consecutive victories. That is the concern for the Orangefield Bobcats who won four straight games to...
therecordlive.com
Cardinals travel to Silsbee on Friday
Bridge City has had a difficult football season. The Cardinals have lost a lot of their starters to injury, and they have lost all but one game this year with two more still to play. Last week was the district game the Cardinals hoped to win against Hardin-Jefferson which had...
12newsnow.com
LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season
ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team. That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them. The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65. This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and...
therecordlive.com
Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday
The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bears beat Silsbee in district finale
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears won their fifth straight volleyball match on Tuesday, October 25. The Lady Bears finished their district in second place behind Bridge City. LCM and the Silsbee Lady Tigers split the first two sets of their match. The Lady Bears won the first handily 25-15 before...
KPLC TV
Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night. There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening. Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering...
12newsnow.com
Multiple football games rescheduled due to Friday night's forecast
BEAUMONT, Texas — With storms expected to roll into Southeast Texas Friday, multiple football games are being rescheduled. Check back throughout the day for updates.
therecordlive.com
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
LUMBERTON over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE —The Battlin’ Bears are coming down to the nitty-gritty of the 2022 regular season and will position themselves for the state playoffs that begin in two weeks. The Raiders have been the surprise team of the area, like LCM was last season. The momentum for the post-season could begin Friday with an upset victory at Lumberton.
therecordlive.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, Orange area
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
therecordlive.com
Charlton "Chuck" Doyle Webb, 61, Orange
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb, age 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Orange, Texas. The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Carlton’s life. Charlton was born to parents Gerald and Marweeda Web in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 7, 1961....
therecordlive.com
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, Orange
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
therecordlive.com
TX Commissioner of higher education tours LSCO campus
ORANGE, TX – The Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas, Dr. Harrison Keller, made a trip to Orange on Tuesday to visit the Lamar State College Orange campus. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson led a tour of the campus and showed the Commissioner the innovative technical and workforce programs that are enabling students to transition immediately to work and to address the immense workforce needs in the area.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
therecordlive.com
Larry Stimac, 70, Orange
Larry Stimac, 70, of Orange, passed away on October 22, 2022 in Orange, TX. Born in Woodville, TX, on November 18, 1951, he was the son of John and Freddie Stimac. Throughout Larry’s life he was a lover of cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed music, country being his favorite, and spending his time working with plants. Larry will be missed greatly by all those who grew to know him.
therecordlive.com
Tony Fontenot, 51, Beaumont
Tony Fontenot, 51, of Beaumont, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his home. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on March 24, 1971, he was the son of Roy V. Fontenot and Mona (Arville) Fontenot. Tony was a Crane Operator for S&B Engineers and Constructors. He was a good ole country boy at heart and loved woodworking, four wheelers, anything to do with guns, trucks, and cars. Tony was a family man and enjoyed fishing and beach trips with friends and family. A good car ride to look at old houses was one of his favorite things to do. Tony was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
MySanAntonio
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
Comments / 0