Dallas County, TX

Alleged Hospital Gunman Accused Girlfriend Of Cheating Before Opening Fire

By Bill Galluccio
700WLW
 4 days ago
Photo: Dallas County Sheriff's Department

Authorities in Texas said that a man accused of killing two nurses in the maternity ward of Methodist Hospital in Dallas accused his girlfriend of cheating on him before he opened fire .

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KDFW , Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez showed up at the hospital on Saturday (October 22) to see his girlfriend , who had given birth the day before.

While he was in the room, he accused her of cheating on him and then pulled out a gun. He struck her multiple times in the head with the weapon and then shot a nurse as she entered the room. Hernandez then shot another nurse in the hallway who had peaked into the room.

Methodist Hospital Police Sgt. Robert Rangel heard the gunshot, rushed to the room, and shot Hernandez in the leg. After a brief standoff, he was taken into custody and transported to another hospital for treatment.

He was then remanded into custody on suspicion of capital murder.

Authorities said that Hernandez had a lengthy criminal history and was currently out on parole. He was wearing an ankle monitor but was granted permission by a judge to visit his girlfriend at the hospital.

Methodist Hospital Chief Glen Fowler voiced his frustration that nobody was told that Hernandez would be at the hospital.

"The police department had no forewarning that this person was being monitored by ankle monitor or anything about his criminal history," he said.

"This isn't about being on parole," he added. "What this is about it about is a violent criminal that was on ankle monitor and us thinking that in some way, shape or form that that's a level of accountability. Because it is not."

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening.  But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours.  Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school.  At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas.  Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.   
ROWLETT, TX
keranews.org

Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Killed, One Injured in Double Shooting at Kennedale Car Wash

The investigation into a double shooting that killed a teenager and injured a juvenile in Kennedale is ongoing Friday. Kennedale Police said they were called to a shooting at a car wash on the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It was there that police confirmed two people parked at the facility were shot as they sat inside a white, four-door sedan.
KENNEDALE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Police still seek suspect in 2018 murder of Calvin Graves

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to re-visit a 2018 case that is a murder mystery. Police think road rage was behind the shooting of Calvin Graves, but have gotten no tips up to this point. Investigators said they've not found...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Ask for Help Finding Critically Missing Man, 90

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing man who they say may be in need of assistance. John Alfred James was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue. James was driving a black 2018...
DALLAS, TX
MyTexasDaily

U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation

DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence

The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer. The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
700WLW

700WLW

