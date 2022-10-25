ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Ice Spice Reacts To Alleged Halloween Costume Inspired By Her

By Tony M. Centeno
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeIP0_0imKjDVR00

Ice Spice's song "Munch (Feelin' U)" recently blew over the summer and she's already been turned into a Halloween costume.

On Monday, October 24, the rising rapper reposted an image of a Halloween costume based on her likeness. The look of the costume appears to be inspired by her outfit in the video for "No Clarity," which dropped last year. There's no confirmation that the costume actually exists in Spirit's Halloween stores. Nonetheless, the rapper felt the need to let her followers know how she felt about the costume.

“Nah this is outrageous,” Spice wrote in her Instagram Story.

Ice Spice has gained plenty of notoriety in the past year. After her On The Radar freestyle went viral earlier this year, The Bronx native delivered her popular single "Munch (Feelin' U)," which attracted attention from Drake , Cardi B and others. Since then, she's been booked and busy. Ice Spice will join Fivio Foreign , Moneybagg Yo , Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj at Powerhouse NYC 2022 this Saturday, October 29 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The 22-year-old isn't the only one with an unofficial Halloween costume. Listen to The Breakfast Club's take on all the hilarious Halloween costumes above.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘SNL’ Alongside Jack Harlow In Alcoholics Anonymous Sketch

Tom Hanks made an unexpected appearance during Jack Harlow‘s Saturday Night Live episode. The acting legend, 66, popped up alongside the rapper, 24, who was attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the Oct. 29 sketch. “Jesse, you’ve been coming a while and you never share with the group,” Bowen Yang’s character, who led the group, said to Jack’s character. Instead of discussing his struggles with alcohol, Jack’s Jesse informed the group that he had the “perfect idea for a Pixar movie.” Notably, Jack is friends of Tom’s son Chet Hanks, who is also a rapper.
Deadline

‘SNL’: Weekend Update Calls Out Companies Dropping Kanye West That Were Not Associated With Rapper

Colin Jost and Michael Che were back again to spoof the news on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and Kanye West was at the center of the jokes. After many companies severed ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks, Jost pointed out that there were some businesses that didn’t need to make a public statement. “Is it just me or did half of the companies that dropped Kanye sound fake?” Jost questioned. “I saw the headline, ‘TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout.’ I was like, did Kanye know he worked for TJ Maxx?” RELATED: ‘SNL’ Skechers Ad Spoofs...
KBOS B95

Mom Defends Naming Her Baby After Gross Infection-Causing Fungus

When parents-to-be decide to go with a less common name for their baby, they take a risk. The child could be bullied because of their unique moniker, they name might be hard for others to remember, or, in the case of one soon-to-be mother, the name might have another, more unpleasant meaning.
KBOS B95

Optical Illusion Reveals If You Are A Dog Person Or A Cat Person

Among the world's longest-running rivalries is the classic one of cat people versus dog people. Per The Mind's Journal, according to psychologists, dog people tend to be loyal, friendly, playful and outgoing, they like to socialize, enjoy companionship and are easy to get along with. They also are protective in relationships and very loving, but they get lonely when others aren't around. Meanwhile, cat people are described as more goal-oriented and motivated. They often are introverted or just enjoy being independent. Cat people are frequently creative and born-leaders who are always looking out for the next opportunity.
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy