Ice Spice Reacts To Alleged Halloween Costume Inspired By Her

Among the world's longest-running rivalries is the classic one of cat people versus dog people. Per The Mind's Journal, according to psychologists, dog people tend to be loyal, friendly, playful and outgoing, they like to socialize, enjoy companionship and are easy to get along with. They also are protective in relationships and very loving, but they get lonely when others aren't around. Meanwhile, cat people are described as more goal-oriented and motivated. They often are introverted or just enjoy being independent. Cat people are frequently creative and born-leaders who are always looking out for the next opportunity.

1 DAY AGO