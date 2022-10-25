5 Stranded 21 Stories Underground At Grand Canyon Caverns

Photo : Getty Images

Five people are stranded about 21 stories underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns due to an elevator issue, authorities confirmed Monday (October 24) night via NBC News.

The visitors aren't reported to be stuck in the elevator car, rather, have access to the run of the caverns and an adjacent six-person hotel suite while waiting for a suitable ride to return them to the surface of Peach Springs, Arizona, Coconino Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton announced.

Paxton said an elevator malfunction was initially discovered on Sunday (October 23) at around sundown and the group was unable to use a stairway system in the caverns, which he described to be similar to an old, external fire escape.

The group was put up by hotelkeepers at the suite for the night after being stranded in the caverns. The suite is listed at $1,000 a night for two people and includes food service.

Paxton said elevator repair personnel attempted to correct the issue on Monday, which is believed to be mechanical, but were unsuccessful in attempts to hook it up to an external generator and it was unclear how long the elevator repair could take.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are natural limestone and said to be the largest dry caverns in the United States, having been created by natural forces 65 million years ago.