Mopars were packed like sardines in a can at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, this past September. Holley's Moparty was underway for the third time, and 2022 would prove to be its breakout year. If we have anything to say about it, it will also be Shane Taylor's breakout year. Taylor, a 51-year-old retired car broker from Hardinsburg, Kentucky, had brought out what some might describe as a worn-out pile of junk; his 1966 Dodge Coronet two-door post sedan—the Gold Digger—had rusty quarter panels, radiused wheelwells that looked as if carved with a Sawzall, and a dust-covered coat of spray can primer that ordinarily might scream "tetanus shot." But to give up on the Gold Digger Coronet after a dismissive glance would make you the loser in this story—and it's a doozy.

