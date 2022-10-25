Read full article on original website
Related
A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication
David Gilliland's switch to Toyota is official, which will mean a change of address for NASCAR's best-known female driver. The post A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Inside Mazda MX-5 Cup: Time to breathe again…
Just like the last six editions of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich, the 2022 title battle came down to the wire. Heading into the final race, Jared Thomas’s lead over Connor Zilisch was just 30 points (a win is worth 350 points) after rookie phenom Zilisch had closed the gap and upped the stakes by winning the first of two races at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, site of the championship decider. That victory not only narrowed Thomas’s lead, but it also gave Zilisch the potential tiebreak by virtue of his four wins to Thomas’s three.
racer.com
Trans Am Championships, Young Gun Award on the line at COTA
With the 2022 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season approaching its finale at Circuit of The Americas, there are still several points races that won’t be decided until the wave of the checkered flags next Sunday. Here’s your update on where things stand for National Championship and Western Championship competitors going into COTA:
racer.com
Clagett, Doonan among newly confirmed Race Industry Week featured speakers
John Doonan, President of IMSA; Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of MotoGP / Dorna Sports S.L.; Kevin Miller, President & CEO of United States Auto Club (USAC); John Clagett, President & CEO of Trans Am Race Company; Chris Stewart, founder of Gridlife and Pat McDowell, SCTA President and Race Director have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.
racer.com
Red Bull and FIA cost cap agreement set to be announced
An agreement between Red Bull and the FIA over the team’s budget cap breach is set to be announced on Friday ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix. Negotiations between the two parties were ongoing in Austin last weekend but were then put on hold following the death of Red Bull team owner Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday. Those talks were then picked up again this week to try and find a quick resolution, and RACER understands an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) has been finalized.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision
Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony
The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
Tony Stewart Suggests His Next 20 Years May Come Down to 20 Seconds in Las Vegas
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart sounds as though he might be in NHRA racing for the long haul, one quarter-mile at a time. The post Tony Stewart Suggests His Next 20 Years May Come Down to 20 Seconds in Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorTrend Magazine
Barn-Built Gold Digger 1966 Dodge Coronet Honors Big Willie and Mr. Norm’s
Mopars were packed like sardines in a can at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, this past September. Holley's Moparty was underway for the third time, and 2022 would prove to be its breakout year. If we have anything to say about it, it will also be Shane Taylor's breakout year. Taylor, a 51-year-old retired car broker from Hardinsburg, Kentucky, had brought out what some might describe as a worn-out pile of junk; his 1966 Dodge Coronet two-door post sedan—the Gold Digger—had rusty quarter panels, radiused wheelwells that looked as if carved with a Sawzall, and a dust-covered coat of spray can primer that ordinarily might scream "tetanus shot." But to give up on the Gold Digger Coronet after a dismissive glance would make you the loser in this story—and it's a doozy.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
racer.com
Blue Marble Radical Cup Friday report at Sonoma
It’s the Radical Cup North America Championship weekend at Sonoma Raceway. The championship scenarios are tight in most classes with Group-A Racing’s Steve Jenks leading the Platinum class by eight markers over Wisko Racing’s Robert Rossi and One Motorsports’ Jon Field who are tied for second. Palmer Miller has a 78-point lead over his Esses Racing teammate Kent Myers with Wisko Racing’s Gustavo Rafols in third. Racing With Autism’s Austin Riley is the Pro 1340 championship leader by 15 points over Ryno Racing’s Mike Anzaldi as the top two in the Pro 1340 class lead the overall point battle. Group-A Racing Reid Stewart sits third.
racer.com
Cape Town joins Formula E calendar
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race in Cape Town, South Africa for the first time on February 25, 2023, following approval of the city’s new street event by the FIA World Motor Sport Council. Cape Town joins Hyderabad, India, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, as...
racer.com
Russell tops second Mexico GP practice after Leclerc crash
Charles Leclerc crashed out of the 90-minute Pirelli tire test topped by George Russell at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Leclerc’s car spun off the track through Turn 8 and rear-ended the wall, with his left-rear corner suffering the worst of the damage. The Monegasque was unhurt, blaming a...
racer.com
Sargeant misses out on Super License point in Mexico
Logan Sargeant missed out on an extra Super License point in FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix because he didn’t complete 100km of running. The Williams youngster is set to step up into Formula 1 next season provided he secures his Super License, with a top-five finish in the Formula 2 championship guaranteeing his future. However, his life can be made easier by picking up extra points for FP1 outings and he gained one in Austin last weekend, but a late red flag in Mexico – the second of the session – stopped Sargeant on 22 laps, one short of completing the required mileage.
racer.com
Mexico City GP signs F1 extension through 2025
The Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar through 2025 after the announcement of a contract extension. Mexico returned to the F1 schedule in 2015 and has seen huge crowds at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with 350,000 expected to attend this weekend’s race. F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali says the event is a unique spectacle on the calendar, allowing the sport to reach a major fanbase.
racer.com
Sainz leads Ferrari sweep of first Mexico GP practice
Carlos Sainz led Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to the top of the time sheet in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Sainz, pole-getter last weekend in the USGP at Circuit of The Americas, set a best time of 1m20.707s to best Leclerc by just 0.046s in a largely trouble-free session for the works team.
racer.com
ANALYSIS: Inside IMSA’s LMDh homologation process
Over the past few weeks, while manufacturers and teams have been testing their new LMDh cars as much as possible, IMSA has been going through its own processes to make sure everyone is on the same page when the 2023 season opens at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 20 with the Roar Before the 24. Key to that is the homologation process, an important component of parity between Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP category.
Comments / 0