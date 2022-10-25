Read full article on original website
‘Halloween’ Needs to Revisit the Jamie Lloyd Character Next
Now that Halloween Ends has been released, for better or worse the 44 year story between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers has come to an end. It’s not the end of Michael Myers though. Director David Gordon Green has admitted that the franchise will keep going somehow, even though his trilogy is complete. So what should be next? The easiest path would be to remake the 1978 original Halloween. The flashback sequences in Halloween Kills were the most beloved part of that sequel. Perhaps someone could find a way to recreate that magic but in a fresh way. Another option, one that would be the most intriguing, would be to revisit the forgotten character of Jamie Lloyd.
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
10 Best Fantasy Movies Based on Original Scripts, According to IMDb
Original fantasy movies are sadly in short supply these days. Most of the movies that dominate the genre are based on books and other IP. It's not surprising: fantasy films require big budgets, so studios take a gamble when they produce scripts not based on existing franchises. It's a pity because original fantasy films have been some of the best movies of the last decade, like Kubo and the Two Strings and The Shape of Water.
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Where is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?. What is the Release Date for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Essential Viewing for the MCU?. Who is Making The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Who is Starring in...
'Plane' Trailer Has Gerard Butler Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Fire After Surviving a Crash
As Gerard Butler himself teased yesterday through his Twitter account, he wants us all aboard for Plane, his new action movie that is set to premiere in late January. The story follows an airplane pilot who is forced to emergency land due to a storm and discovers that he escaped a natural danger only to enter a human one: He is now caught in the middle of a war zone, with gunmen ready to make passengers hostage.
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Sneak Preview '23: 10 Thrillers Moviegoers Are Looking Forward To Seeing In 2023
Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
Why Marie Laveau Was the Real Star of 'American Horror Story: Coven'
For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
Siegfried & Roy Scripted Series In Development at Apple TV+
Famed Las Vegas showmen Siegfried & Roy are the subjects of a new scripted series in development at Apple. Following the success of their podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, the company is adapting their audio show to explore their rise to stardom as masters of illusion and daring as well as their tragic downfall. John Hoffman, the co-creator of Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building, has been tapped to write and executive produce the series.
How 'Tomorrowland,' 'Big Hero 6,' and 'Wall-E' Exemplify the Optimism of Disney Sci-Fi
The Disney approach to sci-fi can be best illustrated by the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland. Among the many other realms of fantasy and escapism that the park indulges in and amidst its Space Mountains, Astro Blasters and hotly popular churro stands, the original conceit of Tomorrowland asks visitors to hypothesize and look forward to the great big beautiful tomorrow that lies ahead of them. This reflects Walt Disney's own efforts to push for exploration and innovation in creative technologies to build a better world decade by decade. From the Carousel of Progress to the initial vision of EPCOT as a futurist wonderland, Walt built the Disney company’s view of the future as something to welcome and strive for through technology.
MCU: 5 Most Imminent Deaths (& 5 No Saw Coming)
Despite being lighthearted films, death has been integral to the MCU since the start, shaping both heroes and villains. Agent Coulson's (Clark Gregg) death drove The Avengers to become an unbreakable team, while the death of Zemo (Daniel Bruhl)’s family led Zemo to instigate an internal conflict that broke them up.
Like It or Not, 'Tales of the Jedi' Confirms Anakin Is the Reason Ahsoka Survived Order 66
Editor's Note: The following includes Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 spoilers.Tales of the Jedi tells the story of Ahsoka throughout different times of her life. One of which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Clone Wars. The story in Episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect," highlights the dynamic between padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), as he pushes Ahsoka to be better than her peers. This seemingly inconsequential event in her life is given importance by knowing the end of the story. This short episode explains how Ahsoka could survive Order 66 when so many better-trained Jedi did not. Ultimately, it is because of Anakin that Ahsoka lived, even though he fought against her in the war.
