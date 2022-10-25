Read full article on original website
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
10 Best Fantasy Movies Based on Original Scripts, According to IMDb
Original fantasy movies are sadly in short supply these days. Most of the movies that dominate the genre are based on books and other IP. It's not surprising: fantasy films require big budgets, so studios take a gamble when they produce scripts not based on existing franchises. It's a pity because original fantasy films have been some of the best movies of the last decade, like Kubo and the Two Strings and The Shape of Water.
'Vision Quest': New 'WandaVision' Spin-Off in the Works Starring Paul Bettany
A spin-off television show from Disney's highly successful limited series, WandaVision is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, following a previous report by Jeff Sneider. Paul Bettany is set to reprise his role as Vision for the series. The series, believed to be titled VisionQuest, is said to revolve around the titular hero, Vision, on a mission to regain both his memory and his humanity following the events of WandaVision, where the character was created out of sheer will by his grief-stricken wife, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen). Deadline reports that there is scope for Wanda, and therefore Olsen, to appear in the show given the intimate connections between the two characters.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
10 Highest-Rated A24 Movies On Letterboxd
Slashers like Pearl are undoubtedly on viewers’ to-watch lists this Halloween, as the A24 horror film has gained notoriety for how brilliantly twisted it is. The New York-based indie entertainment company, A24, has produced numerous movies outside the horror genre, too, with several critically-acclaimed ones worth checking out for fans who enjoy their films’ general narrative styles and artistic (and often quirky) vibe.
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Alexander Skarsgård to Direct and Star in Psychological Thriller 'The Pack'
Primetime Emmy-winner Alexander Skarsgård is set to star in The Pack, an upcoming psychological thriller, according to an exclusive report via Deadline. Along with starring in the film, he will also serve as a director for the project, with production expected to commence in March. With the acclaimed actor...
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Where is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?. What is the Release Date for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Essential Viewing for the MCU?. Who is Making The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Who is Starring in...
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
How 'Tomorrowland,' 'Big Hero 6,' and 'Wall-E' Exemplify the Optimism of Disney Sci-Fi
The Disney approach to sci-fi can be best illustrated by the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland. Among the many other realms of fantasy and escapism that the park indulges in and amidst its Space Mountains, Astro Blasters and hotly popular churro stands, the original conceit of Tomorrowland asks visitors to hypothesize and look forward to the great big beautiful tomorrow that lies ahead of them. This reflects Walt Disney's own efforts to push for exploration and innovation in creative technologies to build a better world decade by decade. From the Carousel of Progress to the initial vision of EPCOT as a futurist wonderland, Walt built the Disney company’s view of the future as something to welcome and strive for through technology.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Early Social Reactions Call It "Cathartic," "Epic" and "a Beautiful Tribute"
The king is dead. Long live the king. One of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood, which means we can finally get a sense of how the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fared. The blockbuster is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, and it has the potential of breaking the original film’s record of $1.3 billion gross at the box office. The movie is also a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.
Kevin Feige on Significance of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for Phases 5 and 6
After the mega events that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fans, casual onlookers, and critics had no idea how Marvel Studios is ever going to top its own success. The two movies were a culmination of a decade worth of character arcs, cleverly plotted story points, and fans’ emotional investment in the Avengers. But Marvel has its own man with a plan, Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, who is single-handedly responsible for steering the fans from the Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga. As MCU Phase 4 comes to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the big screen and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Feige explained the significance of the movie.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Introduces Tenoch Huerta's Namor to the MCU
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just around the corner, a brand-new clip from the upcoming sequel has been revealed. The new footage, uploaded exclusively through the official Everything Always YouTube page, offers fans a closer look at the character of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his threat against Wakanda while also showcasing his admiration for the beauty of the powerful kingdom.
'The Woman King' Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-Ray and DVD Release Dates
Audiences will soon be able to witness the acclaimed historical epic from the comfort of their homes as The Woman King is set to be released on digital platforms on November 22. Following its debut on digital, the film will make its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD and hit shelves on December 13.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure: 14 Best Low-Budget Movies of the '80s, According to IMDb
Some movies earn their cult status by creating rich, believable characters and engaging narratives. Then there are films such as The Room and Sharknado, which have been critiqued as some of the worst movies ever made, but they’ve still amassed a cult following. This recalls an apt proverb: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” By breaking the “rules” of filmmaking, trash cinema exists in its own space, outside the mainstream. In other words, they’re so bad they’re good.
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
