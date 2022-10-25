Read full article on original website
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jeanette McCurdy's memoir.
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
Why Marie Laveau Was the Real Star of 'American Horror Story: Coven'
For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
How 'Tomorrowland,' 'Big Hero 6,' and 'Wall-E' Exemplify the Optimism of Disney Sci-Fi
The Disney approach to sci-fi can be best illustrated by the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland. Among the many other realms of fantasy and escapism that the park indulges in and amidst its Space Mountains, Astro Blasters and hotly popular churro stands, the original conceit of Tomorrowland asks visitors to hypothesize and look forward to the great big beautiful tomorrow that lies ahead of them. This reflects Walt Disney's own efforts to push for exploration and innovation in creative technologies to build a better world decade by decade. From the Carousel of Progress to the initial vision of EPCOT as a futurist wonderland, Walt built the Disney company’s view of the future as something to welcome and strive for through technology.
'Vision Quest': New 'WandaVision' Spin-Off in the Works Starring Paul Bettany
A spin-off television show from Disney's highly successful limited series, WandaVision is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, following a previous report by Jeff Sneider. Paul Bettany is set to reprise his role as Vision for the series. The series, believed to be titled VisionQuest, is said to revolve around the titular hero, Vision, on a mission to regain both his memory and his humanity following the events of WandaVision, where the character was created out of sheer will by his grief-stricken wife, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen). Deadline reports that there is scope for Wanda, and therefore Olsen, to appear in the show given the intimate connections between the two characters.
10 Best Fantasy Movies Based on Original Scripts, According to IMDb
Original fantasy movies are sadly in short supply these days. Most of the movies that dominate the genre are based on books and other IP. It's not surprising: fantasy films require big budgets, so studios take a gamble when they produce scripts not based on existing franchises. It's a pity because original fantasy films have been some of the best movies of the last decade, like Kubo and the Two Strings and The Shape of Water.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas' Second Mondo Poster Auction Ends Today
Alamo Drafthouse has launched a new Mondo poster auction, with the aim to raise money for the Alamo Community Fund — a fund that is dedicated to supporting charitable organizations in each of the communities where an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is located nationwide. This is the second Mondo poster auction put on by the company, with the first taking place in December 2020. The current poster auction ends today, October 27, 2022.
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
Sneak Preview '23: 10 Thrillers Moviegoers Are Looking Forward To Seeing In 2023
Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Early Social Reactions Call It "Cathartic," "Epic" and "a Beautiful Tribute"
The king is dead. Long live the king. One of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood, which means we can finally get a sense of how the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fared. The blockbuster is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, and it has the potential of breaking the original film’s record of $1.3 billion gross at the box office. The movie is also a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.
A Viral TikTok Theory Said The Best Chinese Restaurants Are Always Rated 3.5 Stars On Yelp, So I Tested The Theory To Judge How Legit It Is
Freddie Wong's 3.5-star Chinese restaurant theory is quite compelling.
