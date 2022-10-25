Read full article on original website
Grundy County Schools still lacking SROs from Sheriff’s Department
Grundy County Schools are still without school resource officers. Newly elected Sheriff Heath Gunter faced a staffing shortage and used SROs to address the shortage caused by several resignations from the previous command. Sheriff Gunter and Superintendent Clint Durley said they are working to get SROs back in schools. They...
Second Juvenile Charged after Threat against Warren County Middle School
After completing their investigation into the threats of mass violence at Warren County Middle School on Oct. 20 the sheriff’s department has made a second arrest. One juvenile was arrested on the day of the incident. The second was charged on Friday. The minor children have been charged with...
Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
School Threat in Warren County; 13 Year-old Charged
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports a 13 year-old is facing charges in connection with an online school threat toward the middle school in McMinnville. The teen has been charged with filing a false report while the charge for making threats of mass violence on school property is pending.
Two Franklin County Teenagers Missing
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Wednesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. There details are as follows:. Kyle Williams.
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
Drug Take-Back in Bedford County Oct. 29
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department invites the public to at Edgemont Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Help them prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by safely disposing of your prescription drugs at the event. No...
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
Mother Arrested after Weapon Found in Warren County Student’s Backpack
A weapon was located Monday at Hickory Creek Elementary in Warren County in the backpack of a student at the school. District Attorney Chris Stanford said the gun was loaded with 15 bullets. Stanford said the incident put multiple people in danger. The child’s mother, 31 year-old Kristen Holland, was...
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police
Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
Deadline Approaching to Nominate Coffee County Volunteers
Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are being accepted but the deadline for submission is fast approaching. These awards celebrate the efforts of top volunteers in Tennessee who strive to improve their communities through service. “Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,”...
Tennessee Secretary of State Pleads in DUI case in Coffee County
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepted a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence. He was arrested after leaving a bar in Tullahoma in June. Hargett appeared in a Coffee County courtroom on Thursday, Oct. 13 and pleaded guilty for first offense of driving under the influence under an Alford plea. He paid a $350 fine and attended DUI school in addition to having his driver’s license restricted for a year. He will drive his personal car for state business with an interlock system inside — also referred to as a car breathalyzer.
Manchester Christmas Parade is Nov. 26; Entries Needed
It’s just time to sign up for the Manchester Christmas parade! The parade will be held Saturday, November 26th at 6:30pm, with lineup starting at 5pm. If you are interested in entering a float, fill out a registration form either on the city website, or drop by the Rec Center and grab a form by November 16th! If you have any questions, contact our Director, AJ Fox, at ajfox@cityofmanchestertn.com, or at (931)728-0273!
Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign
Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023
Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
10 Years Later Bedford County Brother and Sister have Not been Found
Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, a fire took place in the Unionville community in Bedford County. Then, 9 year-old Chloie Leverett and 7 year-old Gage Daniel, the half-brother and sister remains were never found after the fire. 10 year old AMBER ALERT remains open. The children lived with their grandparents at...
Facility responds after Child Dies from E. Coli outbreak at Lucky Ladds Farms
According to the TN Department of Health, two baby goats are the reason for the outbreak of E. coli at Lucky Ladd Farms in the Rutherford County community of Eagleville. Several people fell ill after attending a camp at the petting farm and fun park. The outbreak at Lucky Ladd...
Westwood Boys Shoot Past West Tullahoma
The homestanding Westwood Rockets powered their way 15-7 lead after the first half and went on to improve to 3-1 on the season with a 42-31 win over West Tullahoma. Matthew White had the big night for Westwood with 19 followed by Kaysen Lowery with 10. West Tullahoma was led by Elijah Alexander with 13 and Zion Jeffery finished with 8,
Northcott vs Amacher; District Attorney wants Tullahoma Alderman to Resign before Legal Action
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Alderman Jenna Amacher on Monday night at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
