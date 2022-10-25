Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepted a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence. He was arrested after leaving a bar in Tullahoma in June. Hargett appeared in a Coffee County courtroom on Thursday, Oct. 13 and pleaded guilty for first offense of driving under the influence under an Alford plea. He paid a $350 fine and attended DUI school in addition to having his driver’s license restricted for a year. He will drive his personal car for state business with an interlock system inside — also referred to as a car breathalyzer.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO